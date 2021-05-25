Upcoming Beats Studio Buds Depicted in Leaked Images

With the launch of iOS 14.6 and tvOS 14.6, MacRumors discovered images of new wire-free in-ear Beats-branded earbuds called the Beats Studio Buds.



The Beats Studio Buds were subsequently spotted in FCC filings, and now MySmartPrice has shared leaked images of the Studio Buds, providing a clearer look at the design.

Apple has released several Beats-branded wire-free headphone options, but the Beats Studio Buds are unique because there's no ear wrap as with the Powerbeats Pro. The Beats Studio Buds are comparatively tiny, with a design that's similar to in-ear earbuds from companies like Samsung and Google.

A render of what the Beats Studio Buds will look like

The casing of the Beats Studio Buds is depicted in the images shared by MySmartPrice, with the silicone tips and internal components missing, though cutouts in the casing will house sensors and other components. The oval-shaped case that will charge the Studio Buds is not shown, but it was previously found in iOS 14.6.

Animations of Beats Studio Buds: 🧵 pic.twitter.com/XYVvYP7ez3 — Steve Moser (@SteveMoser) May 17, 2021

The design of the Beats Studio Buds is interesting because its similar to what we're expecting to see from the second-generation AirPods Pro . Rumors indicate that the next ‌AirPods Pro‌ will feature a rounded, compact design that's stemless.

We don't yet know when the Beats Studio Buds might launch, but given that Apple has sought FCC approval, we could see a launch in the near future.