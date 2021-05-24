Beats Studio Buds Show Up in FCC Database

Apple has filed the unreleased "Beats Studio Buds" in the FCC or Federal Communications Commission database under model numbers A2512 and A2513. The new filings come after the reveal of the new earbuds last week within the release candidates for iOS and tvOS 14.6.



The new earbuds feature a smaller design with no stem, much in line with what we're expecting to be a similar design language for the second-generation AirPods Pro. In addition, according to code found within the latest iOS release candidate, the new Beats Studio Buds will feature Active Noise Cancellation, currently a feature exclusive to Apple's ‌AirPods Pro‌ and AirPods Max.



Today's new FCC filings reveal nothing new about the design or the feature set of the upcoming earbuds; however, its filing indicates that a release should be imminent.