New 'Beats Studio Buds' Revealed in iOS and tvOS 14.6

Apple is working on new wire-free in-ear Beats-branded earbuds, according to images in the tvOS 14.6 and iOS 14.6 betas that were found by MacRumors contributor Steve Moser.



The Beats Studio Buds are unlike any prior Beats headphones that Apple has released as there is no ear wrap as with the Powerbeats Pro or a wire like the Powerbeats. The Beats Studio Buds are tiny in design and are similar to in-ear earbuds from companies like Samsung and Google. The images indicate multiple color options will be available, including black, white, and red, and there will be a matching oval-shaped charging case.

Animations of Beats Studio Buds: 🧵 pic.twitter.com/XYVvYP7ez3 — Steve Moser (@SteveMoser) May 17, 2021

This small and simple design of the Beats Studio Buds appears to be similar to what we're expecting to see from the second-generation AirPods Pro . Rumors suggest that the next ‌AirPods Pro‌ will have a rounded, compact design that's also stemless.

Beats Studio Buds ‘charged’ pic.twitter.com/xTqj1vo8Mq — Steve Moser (@SteveMoser) May 17, 2021

There is no word on when the Beats Studio Buds might be released, but given that images are popping up in the current betas, we could see a debut shortly after the launch of iOS 14.6.