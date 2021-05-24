Apple Details How to Share an Apple Card and Add a Co-Owner

Apple today released iOS 14.6, with it bringing support for Apple Podcasts subscriptions and new support for Apple Card Family. Announced last month, ‌Apple Card‌ Family allows families to share a single ‌Apple Card‌ with users above 13 years old with the ability to set a spending limit.



Following its release, Apple has shared two how-to videos on how exactly to share an Apple Card with your teenager or friend and how to co-own a single Apple Card with your significant other. The process for sharing an ‌Apple Card‌ with a friend or teenager is enabled within the Wallet app on iOS 14.6 or later and requires that you be in an iCloud Family with the person you wish to share the card with.

Last month, Apple also announced the ability for couples to co-own a single ‌Apple Card‌, allowing them to build their credit score together. The process is similar to sharing an ‌Apple Card‌ with your teenager or friend but requires you to share your spouse's annual income.

‌Apple Card‌ Family is available today with the iOS 14.6 update.