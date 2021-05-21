Apple Launches Affiliate Program for Podcasts Subscriptions

Apple has announced a new affiliate program for its upcoming Apple Podcasts Subscriptions platform that will allow users to earn a commission when a podcast link they share leads to a new subscriber.



Launching this month, Apple Podcast Subscriptions will allow users to subscribe to podcasts to receive perks, such as an ad-free listening experience, early access to episodes, and exclusive episodes.

The affiliate program pays a 50% commission for clicked links that lead to a subscription. For example, for a link to a podcast subscription that costs $10, the user would earn $5 in equivalent commissions. Apple says the payment scales globally based on the local market price.

Users who apply to the program are provided with a token that identifies their affiliate account when they publish a link to a paid-for podcast. This token aggregates all revenue generated through the user's affiliate links and pays out the commission earned with 30 days.

Apple's wording suggests that the affiliate program is geared towards podcast creators, however anyone can sign up to it and generate revenue using affiliate links.

Apple's existing affiliate programs cover content and subscriptions tied to the iTunes Store, Apple Music, Apple TV+, and Apple Books. To apply to the podcast affiliate initiative, visit the Apple Services Performance Partner Program.