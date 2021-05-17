Apple Seeds macOS Big Sur 11.4 Release Candidate to Developers

Apple today seeded the release candidate version of an upcoming macOS Big Sur 11.4 update to developers for testing purposes, with the new beta coming two weeks after the release of the third macOS Big Sur 11.4 beta.



Developers can download the ‌‌‌‌macOS Big Sur‌‌‌‌ 11.4 beta using the Software Update mechanism in System Preferences after installing the proper profile from the Apple Developer Center.

The ‌macOS Big Sur‌ 11.6 update introduces support for new Apple Music features, including Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos and Lossless Audio.

Spatial Audio offers an immersive audio experience that makes it sound like music is coming from all around you, while Lossless Audio will provide higher-quality songs that sound exactly like they do when artists record them in the studio. Apple plans to launch these features in June.

