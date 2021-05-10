Apple Seeds Third Beta of macOS Big Sur 11.4 to Developers

Apple today seeded the third beta of an upcoming macOS Big Sur 11.4 update to developers for testing purposes, with the new beta coming two weeks after the release of the second macOS Big Sur 11.4 beta.



Developers can download the ‌‌‌‌macOS Big Sur‌‌‌‌ 11.4 beta using the Software Update mechanism in System Preferences after installing the proper profile from the Apple Developer Center.

According to Apple's developer release notes, the ‌macOS Big Sur‌ 11.4 update adds Intel Mac support for AMD's 6000-Series Navi GPUs. It is not yet clear if there are also other outward-facing features included, but we'll update this post if we find anything new.

