Testing Out a 3D-Printed AirTag-Compatible Apple TV Remote Case

Earlier this week, we shared a 3D-printed Apple TV Remote case that's designed to house an AirTag, adding much-needed Find My functionality to the Siri Remote. We thought we'd check out one of the remote cases in person, and have had one printed up.

play

The Etsy seller who designed the case sells it for $12.99 , but if you have your own 3D printer you can buy the STL file for $1.99 and whip up your own.

We bought the STL file, which actually had two different remote options inside. There's one that makes it easier to slide the remote in and out, and a second that's more of a snap-on case. We preferred the former because it's easy to remove the remote, but both work.

With both models, there's a spot where the AirTag attaches at the back, leaving the Apple logo visible, and then the remote snaps on top. There are cutouts available for charging purposes, and there were no issues with the fit. It all lined up and worked as advertised.

This case obviously adds some bulk to the ‌Siri‌ remote since it's thick enough to include an AirTag, but that's probably a plus if you're often losing the ‌Apple TV‌ remote.

With the AirTag attached to the remote, it can be tracked through the Items tab in the ‌Find My‌ app, and if you have an iPhone 11 or iPhone 12 model, Precision Finding is useful for tracking the remote in the house. You can also play a sound, though it's worth noting that the case does muffle the pinging just a bit.

It's likely that given the attention that this 3D-printed case has received, we'll see more polished versions of ‌Apple TV‌ remote/AirTag hybrid holders coming from third-party manufacturers, but for now, the 3D-printed version works well.

This case is not compatible with the new remote that Apple released alongside the second-generation ‌Apple TV‌ 4K, but those who have an older ‌Apple TV‌ remote might want to check it out.