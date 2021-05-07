Apple Supplier Foxconn Raises Employee Bonuses Ahead of iPhone 13 Production

by

Apple supplier Foxconn, which serves as the main iPhone manufacturer, is taking measures to expand its workforce by offering increased bonus pay to new recruits in Zhengzhou, China, ahead of when production of the iPhone 13 is set to get underway.

iphone 13 yellow
According to the South China Morning Post, the newest raise in bonus is the third instance this month where the supplier has attempted to attract recruits. In a company-wide announcement on Thursday, Foxconn said new recruits would receive a $1,158 bonus if they work for 90 days and are on duty for at least 55 days.

Each new recruit will receive a 7,500 yuan (US$1,158) bonus if they work for 90 days and be on duty for at least 55 days, according to the latest announcement posted by iDPBG on Thursday.

That amount is up from 6,500 yuan offered on April 26 and 6,000 yuan on April 15. It is also more than double the 3,500 yuan bonus offered at the end of March.

Foxconn declined to comment on the reasoning behind the new bonuses, saying that "as a matter of company policy and commercial sensitivity," it does not comment on operations or client work.

However, the new bonuses can be seen as a sign that the supplier is beginning to prepare for the ‌iPhone 13‌, set to launch in the second half of this year. Unlike the iPhone 12 lineup, which was delayed due to the global health crisis, the ‌iPhone 13‌ is set to launch in the normal September timeframe.

The ‌iPhone 13‌ lineup consisting of four separate models is expected to include matching sizes to the current ‌iPhone‌ offerings. The new handsets are rumored to feature improved cameras, a faster processor, and a number of minor, yet significant design changes.

Top Rated Comments

DanTSX Avatar
DanTSX
23 hours ago at 04:18 am
Haha. Chinese Foxconn treating their employees better than most American companies treat their employees in the USA. Good for them.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
slineaudi Avatar
slineaudi
23 hours ago at 04:35 am
I'm sure these product launches take tremendous amounts of work from Tim down to the UPS driver that drops at your door. I like the idea that they all get a little cut of the action as a reward.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
gnasher729 Avatar
gnasher729
23 hours ago at 04:22 am
I thought Foxconn only employed slaves and pays them 10 cents an hour? Or at least that's what some posters tell us all the time?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
djcerla Avatar
djcerla
23 hours ago at 04:22 am
Apple’s scale is unbelievable. Even the biggest factories in the world struggle to keep up with demand.

Total market domination.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
DanTSX Avatar
DanTSX
22 hours ago at 05:33 am

I'm too dense, or it's too early in the morning for me, but this wording confuses me. Can someone explain it clearer, please? Thanks.
It’s a tenure condition. It means you can’t just get your bonus and jump into the suicide nets.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
gnasher729 Avatar
gnasher729
22 hours ago at 05:51 am

I'm too dense, or it's too early in the morning for me, but this wording confuses me. Can someone explain it clearer, please? Thanks.
You must be employed for 13 weeks minus one day (that's 90 days), and you must actually be working for 55 days (11 weeks times 5 days, so working five days a week, with less than 10 days holidays).
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
