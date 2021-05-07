Today we're tracking a handful of deals across Apple's M1 notebook lineup, including a return of all-time low prices on all models of the M1 MacBook Air. For the MacBook Pro, you'll find a new record low price on the 512GB model thanks to an automatic coupon on Amazon.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.



MacBook Air

On Amazon you can save on the 256GB M1 MacBook Air, priced at $899.99, down from $999.00. This a return to the lowest price we've ever seen for the M1 MacBook Air, and it's in stock for all colors.

You can also get the 512GB M1 MacBook Air for $1,149.99, down from $1,249.00. This sale is available in Silver and Space Gray, and it's a match of the lowest price that we've ever tracked on the 2020 512GB MacBook Air.

MacBook Pro

Similarly, Amazon has the M1 MacBook Pro models at a discount. You can get the 256GB MacBook Pro for $1,149.00, down from $1,299.00. This sale price is available in both Silver and Space Gray.

The 512GB MacBook Pro is on sale for $1,299.99, down from $1,499.00. This sale price will be revealed after an automatic coupon worth $49.01 is applied at the checkout screen on Amazon, and it's a new all-time low price on this model.

You can find even more discounts on other MacBooks by visiting our Best Deals guide for MacBook Pro and MacBook Air. In this guide we track the steepest discounts for the newest MacBook models every week, so be sure to bookmark it and check back often if you're shopping for a new Apple notebook.