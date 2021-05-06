Deezer Announces Siri Voice Control Support for HomePod
Music streaming service Deezer has announced that voice control support for Apple HomePod and HomePod mini speakers is now available for Premium, HiHi, Family, and Student subscribers.
The update means all paying subscribers with iOS 14.3 and later and the latest software on HomePod can ask Siri to play any song from Deezer's global catalogue of 73 million tracks. Voice control also allows you to play specific tracks, artists, albums, favorites or playlists.
According to Deezer, to start using the service on HomePod or HomePod mini, users need to launch the Deezer app and connect their account to their speaker in settings. Alternately, to choose a default streaming service on HomePod, follow these steps:
- Launch the Home app on your iPhone or iPad.
- Tap the Home icon, select Settings, then choose the home that you want to edit.
- Tap your name under "People."
- Tap Default Service under "Media," then select the streaming service that you want to set to default.
If you haven’t set Deezer as your default, make sure to say "on Deezer" at the end of your command such as, "Hey Siri, play Bad Bunny on Deezer." Subscribers can also like or dislike tracks, play on repeat or shuffle. Note that Deezer on HomePod doesn't support podcasts, audiobooks, or live radio.
"Our listeners don't have to compromise on audio quality thanks to HomePod. HiFi users can still enjoy all of their favorite tunes in true lossless audio," said Nicolas Pinoteau, Director of Partnership Solutions at Deezer. "But, don't worry, even if you don't have HiFi, Deezer on Apple HomePod is the perfect at-home companion when you need to multitask or want to give your eyes and fingers a break."
Deezer on HomePod and HomePod mini is available in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Spain, the United Kingdom and the United States. Deezer can be downloaded from the App Store for free. [Direct Link]
Top Rated Comments
Serious question, why would one chose them?
Spotify: "Boohoo, open up Apple, we want Siri support for our app users."
Apple: Opens up API's for Shopify to be able to enable Siri
Spotify: Doesn't give their users Siri support, builds car radio.
----< future >----
Apple: Builds car
Spotify: "Boohoo, open up Apple, we want Continuous Play <future tech> from HomePod to CarPod for our users."
Apple: Opens up API's for Shopify to be able to enable Continuous Play
etc.