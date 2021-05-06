Brave Browser for iOS Gains New Playlist Feature for Queueing Video and Audio Content

The Brave Browser available on iPhone and iPad today gained a new Playlist feature that's designed to save audio and video content in an easy-access queue.



Users can keep a list of videos, songs, podcasts, and more, and then access it from the Brave browser at any time by tapping on the Brave Playlist option from the menu in the app.

Adding any media to the Playlist is as simple as tapping on the "Add to Brave Playlist" option or long pressing on a video or audio file. Other features include an auto-play option and drag and drop tools for organizing items in the Playlist.

For podcasts, there are controls that include play/pause, playback speed, and skip forward and backward, and for videos, Apple's Picture in Picture feature is supported so users can watch videos while doing other things on their devices.

Brave Playlist supports multiple platforms, including Twitch, YouTube, Vimeo, Soundcloud, and more, and it is available in the free Brave for iOS app.