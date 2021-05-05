Luna Display's Mac-to-Mac Display Feature Now Works Over Ethernet and Thunderbolt

Astropad's Luna Display accessory that's able to turn an old iPad or Mac into a secondary display for a primary Mac was today updated with a new feature that's designed to allow Mac-to-Mac mode to work over Ethernet and Thunderbolt.

The Luna Display is an alternative to Apple's Sidecar , allowing an ‌iPad‌ to be used as a display for a Mac. Unlike ‌Sidecar‌, it works with other Macs, so you can use one Mac as a display for another Mac, something that's always been useful with machines like the iMac

With a new 4.5 software update that's available today, the Luna Display can work with two Macs connected by Ethernet or Thunderbolt, which improves the Mac-to-Mac mode experience for users who have poor WiFi connectivity or would prefer to work with a wired connection. Prior to today's update, Mac-to-Mac mode was limited to the Luna Display's wireless connection.

The new software update brings other features including a battery indicator for a secondary device, secondary Mac keyboard enhancements, improved Retina support on M1 Macs, and for iPads, better compatibility with the 2020 iPad Air.

According to Astropad, Mac-to-Mac mode is an ideal alternative to Target Display Mode, a feature that Apple used to offer for older iMacs. Target Display Mode allowed an ‌iMac‌ to be connected to another Mac, with the ‌iMac‌ then serving as a display, but that functionality does not work with modern Macs.

The Luna Display allows an ‌iMac‌ to be used as a display for another Mac, but technically, it works with any two Mac combinations, so you can pair up two MacBooks, a Mac mini and a MacBook, or anything else.

The Luna Display is priced at $100 and can be purchased from the Astropad website.