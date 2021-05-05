Walmart today is offering two models of Apple's 2021 11-inch iPad Pro for $50 off, representing one of the first notable cash discounts on the latest iPad Pros. In the sale you can get the 128GB Wi-Fi 11-inch iPad Pro for $749.00, down from $799.00; and the 256GB Wi-Fi 11-inch iPad Pro for $849.00, down from $899.00.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

The very first discounts on these iPad Pro models were offered by Expercom, and that retailer is still hosting a few markdowns across the 2021 iPad Pro family. This includes matching prices for Walmart's prices today, but Walmart offers free delivery while Expercom charges up to $9 for shipping, so it's likely still a better option to check out Walmart's prices first.

