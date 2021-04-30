ElevationLab Launches 'TagVault' AirTag Holder

ElevationLab today debuted the TagVault, which is the most protective AirTag holder that we've seen to date.



Priced at $12.95 for one or $29.95 for a pack of three, the TagVault is a two piece AirTag holder that screws together to offer total protection for an AirTag. The two halves come apart, the AirTag is situated in the middle, and then four screws hold the TagVault together.

According to ElevationLab, the TagVault is waterproof, but it is worth noting that the AirTags themselves have an IP67 water resistance rating that allows them to hold up even when submersed in water.

In addition to waterproofing the AirTag, the TagVault will protect from scratches that the AirTag might collect when attached to a set of keys or another item where wear and tear will be experienced.



ElevationLab says that the TagVault has a nondescript design that doesn't visually broadcast that an AirTag is inside the case, and it has been created to be compact so it doesn't add a lot of bulk to an AirTag.

The TagVault can be preordered from the ElevationLab website starting today, and it will ship in June.