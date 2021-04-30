Apple in Breach of EU Competition Law, European Commission Finds

by

Apple has been found to be in breach of EU competition law with Apple Music, according to the preliminary findings of the European Commission. The charges relate to a two-year-old antitrust dispute initiated by Spotify.

European Commisssion
The European Commission was expected to bring charges against Apple over concerns that its App Store rules break EU competition law this week, and ahead of a formal verdict, Margrethe Vestager, the EU's digital competition chief tweeted the preliminary findings of the commission:

Apple has been formally told of the conclusion, according to an EU Commission press release.

In 2019, Spotify filed a complaint with the European Commission, alleging that Apple enforces ‌App Store‌ rules that "purposely limit choice and stifle innovation at the expense of the user experience," accusing the company of "acting as both a player and referee to deliberately disadvantage other app developers."

Spotify highlighted that Apple's 30 percent commission on ‌‌App Store‌‌ purchases, including in-app subscriptions, forces the music streaming service to charge existing subscribers $12.99 per month for its Premium plan on the ‌‌App Store‌‌, just to collect the $9.99 per month it usually charges.

Spotify argues this gives Apple an unfair advantage because it's unable to compete with ‌Apple Music‌'s standard $9.99 per month price within the ‌‌‌App Store‌‌‌.

If Spotify chooses not to collect payments via the ‌‌‌App Store‌‌‌, Apple purportedly "applies a series of technical and experience-limiting restrictions" on the company. It was also said that Apple was "locking Spotify and other competitors out of Apple services such as Siri, HomePod, and Apple Watch," thereby making ‌‌Apple Music‌‌ a more attractive option for subscribers.

The EU is expected to issue Apple with a charge sheet before the summer. It is not yet known what exactly the EU's sanctions could involve, but it has been suggested that Apple could be forced to pay a fine or make changes to its ‌‌App Store‌‌ business model in Europe to foster greater competition.

The Spotify antitrust case is one of several opened by the European Commission into Apple's business practices in June last year. Apple has denied allegations of anti-competitive behavior, and said at the time of Spotify's complaint that its rival was using "its financial motivations in misleading rhetoric."

Note: Due to the political or social nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Political News forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.

Tags: Spotify, European Union, European Commission, Europe, antitrust, Apple Music Guide

Top Rated Comments

vagos Avatar
vagos
42 minutes ago at 03:49 am
The EU is right on this one. Time for Apple to change.
Score: 14 Votes (Like | Disagree)
DinkThifferent Avatar
DinkThifferent
46 minutes ago at 03:44 am
Well record companies also had to pay music stores to have their cd's displayed... A-brand cornflakes is also payed for by the manufacturer to be displayed on the shelf next to the Walmart cornflakes.

You can subscribe to Spotify through their website.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
diamond3 Avatar
diamond3
35 minutes ago at 03:56 am
Isn’t there always going to be some advantage? What’s the solution? Because Apple has their own service, they can’t charge Spotify a fee to put their service on the App Store?

Where does this end? I’m in the position that Apple should have an advantage because they created the platform.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
acorntoy Avatar
acorntoy
41 minutes ago at 03:50 am
So Europe is helping a European company.

Airbus Vs Boeing tic for tac seems reminiscent here.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
PBG4 Dude Avatar
PBG4 Dude
40 minutes ago at 03:51 am

I’m not sure what this means. I actually like Spotify’s Watch app better. Same with CarPlay.
The suit was filed in 2019, when Apple was allegedly keeping Spotify off Apple Watch. The start of this suit is probably why, as of iOS 14.5, you can finally select a default music service that isn’t Apple Music and it will work with Siri.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Quu Avatar
Quu
29 minutes ago at 04:02 am
I have a feeling all these court cases against Apple are going to result in the same thing. Sideloading must be allowed, payment options other than Apples must be allowed etc

I just can't see Apple winning somehow.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

m2 feature

Apple's 'M2' Next-Gen Mac Chip Enters Mass Production, Expected to Debut in Redesigned MacBooks Later This Year

Tuesday April 27, 2021 1:38 am PDT by
Apple's custom next-generation Mac processor entered mass production this month, claims a new report today from Nikkei Asia. Tentatively dubbed the "M2" after Apple's M1 chip, the processors take at least three months to produce and could begin shipping as early as July in time for incorporation in Apple's next line of MacBooks, according to the paper's sources. The next generation of Mac...
Read Full Article565 comments
airpodsprodesign

Apple Updates AirPods Pro and AirPods 2 Firmware to Version 3E751

Wednesday April 28, 2021 10:44 am PDT by
Apple today released a new 3E751 firmware update for the second-generation AirPods and the AirPods Pro, updating them from the prior 3A283 firmware that was released back in September. Apple does not offer information on what's included in refreshed firmware, so we don't know what improvements or bug fixes the new firmware brings. There's no standard way to upgrade the AirPods‌...
Read Full Article173 comments
Allow Apps Request Track Feature

Apple Explains Why 'Allow Apps to Request to Track' May Be Grayed Out on iOS 14.5

Wednesday April 28, 2021 5:28 am PDT by
Starting with the iOS 14.5, iPadOS 14.5, and tvOS 14.5 software updates released this week, apps must ask for permission before tracking your activity across other companies' apps and websites for targeted advertising purposes. On an iPhone or iPad, users can manage tracking permissions on an app-by-app basis in the Settings app under Privacy > Tracking, and there is also an "Allow Apps to...
Read Full Article72 comments
Unlock With Apple Watch Feature

Apple Explains How Unlocking iPhone With Apple Watch Works

Tuesday April 27, 2021 1:06 pm PDT by
With the launch of iOS 14.5 and watchOS 7.4, Apple introduced a feature that's designed to allow people wearing masks to unlock their iPhones with a paired and authenticated Apple Watch, alleviating the need to continually enter a passcode. Apple has published a support document outlining how the feature works and the requirements that enable it to function. Apple says that the Apple Watch...
Read Full Article99 comments
maxresdefault

Apple Releases iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 With Apple Watch iPhone Unlocking, Dual-SIM 5G Support, Apple Maps Accident Crowdsourcing and Tons More

Monday April 26, 2021 9:59 am PDT by
Apple today released iOS and iPadOS 14.5, marking the fifth major updates to the iOS and iPadOS 14 operating systems that were initially launched in September. iOS 14.5 comes three months after the release of iOS 14.4, and a month after the release of iOS 14.4.2, an update that introduced security fixes. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. The iOS and iPadOS 14.5...
Read Full Article206 comments
macOS Big Sur Feature Orange

Apple Releases macOS Big Sur 11.3 With M1 Optimizations, AirTag Integration, Updated Controller Support, Apple Music Updates and More

Monday April 26, 2021 9:58 am PDT by
Apple today released macOS Big Sur 11.3, the third major update to the macOS Big Sur‌ operating system that launched in November. ‌macOS Big Sur‌ 11.3 comes two months after the release of macOS Big Sur 11.2, a bug fix update. The new ‌‌‌macOS Big Sur‌‌ 11.3 update can be downloaded for free on all eligible Macs using the Software Update section of System Preferences. macOS Big...
Read Full Article220 comments
nba tracking prompt orange

Two-Thirds of iPhone Users Expected to Block Ad Tracking

Friday April 9, 2021 7:19 am PDT by
As many as 68 percent of iPhone users are expected to deny advertisers permission to track them thanks to Apple's App Tracking Transparency feature, in what is beginning to look like a significant blow to the advertising industry (via AdWeek). With the launch of iOS 14.5, apps will have to receive explicit user permission before accessing an iPhone's advertising identifier or IDFA, which is...
Read Full Article123 comments
apple tv color balance

Hands-On With the Apple TV's New Color Balance Calibration Feature

Tuesday April 27, 2021 10:59 am PDT by
With the launch of tvOS 14.5, Apple introduced a new Color Balance calibration option that's available for the Apple TV 4K models and the Apple TV HD models. The feature was technically designed for and introduced alongside the new Apple TV 4K, but it works on existing Apple TV models too. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Available in the video section of the Apple...
Read Full Article166 comments
delta flight attendant

Delta Rolling Out iPhone 12 to Over 19,000 Flight Attendants

Wednesday April 28, 2021 7:39 am PDT by
In partnership with AT&T and Apple, U.S. airline Delta will equip every one of its over 19,000 flight attendants with an iPhone 12 to "enhance the travel experience for all passengers," it was announced today. With an iPhone 12 in their possession, AT&T said Delta flight attendants will be able to use augmented reality to more accurately assess in-cabin inventory, to receive more immersive...
Read Full Article74 comments
Podcasts Bugged Feature

Users Despair at Apple Podcasts App After iOS 14.5 Update

Thursday April 29, 2021 7:04 am PDT by
In spite of redesigning its Podcasts app with iOS 14.5, long-standing bugs within the app persist, and Apple has introduced a range of new crippling usability problems, according to hundreds of reports from users across Twitter and Reddit. Apple's iOS 14.5 update, accompanied by iPadOS 14.5 and macOS Big Sur 11.3 brought a major overhaul of the Podcasts app, including a new design, a...
Read Full Article181 comments