Hands-On With Apple's New AirTags

by

After years of waiting for the AirTags to debut, launch day is finally upon us and ‌AirTags‌ are now in the hands of customers. We got our ‌AirTags‌ in the mail today and thought we'd share a hands-on look for those who are still waiting for their orders or debating whether ‌AirTags‌ might be useful.


Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos.

As you probably know by now, ‌AirTags‌ are small, coin-shaped Bluetooth item trackers similar to Tile that you're meant to put on items that might be misplaced like keys, wallets, jackets, and more. They integrate into the Find My app under the Items tab and can be conveniently tracked right alongside your Apple devices.

‌AirTags‌ come in typical Apple easy-open packaging, and once unboxed, pairing an AirTag is a matter of pulling off the plastic packaging and holding it close to the iPhone. The ‌iPhone‌ immediately recognizes the AirTag and you can go through the setup process, naming the AirTag and registering it to your Apple ID.

Once registered, the AirTag shows right up in the ‌Find My‌ app, relaying its location back to you. ‌AirTags‌ have many of the same ‌Find My‌ features as Apple devices, so you can put them into Lost Mode and play a sound to locate them.

If you have an iPhone 11 or iPhone 12 model there's a useful Precision Finding feature for locating an item that's lost nearby like keys that have fallen into a couch cushion, and if an AirTag is lost far away, it can take advantage of the ‌Find My‌ network, using billions of active Apple devices to help you track down its location.

Design wise, the AirTag has a white plastic front and a stainless steel backing, which will undoubtedly scratch easily depending on where the AirTag placed. The front side can be engraved by Apple with letters and emoji, but it's worth noting that there is no hole for attaching a keyring or any other built-in attachment method.

Apple instead expects people to buy add-on accessories for each AirTag, and Apple's own accessory options are priced starting at $29. Luckily third-party companies like Belkin are selling cheaper holders, but it's still an added expense.

‌AirTags‌ are equipped with CR2032 batteries that will last for a good year before needing to be replaced, and you can push and twist the front of the AirTag off to get to the battery compartment. This is also the method used for resetting an AirTag or finding the serial number.

You can get ‌AirTags‌ from Apple for $29 or $99 for a pack of four, and they're also available from third-party retailers. Engraved ‌AirTags‌ only come from Apple, though there are some month-long waits right now.

Did you get an AirTag? Let us know what you think of Apple's tracker in the comments below.

Tag: AirTags Guide

Top Rated Comments

unobtainium Avatar
unobtainium
1 hour ago at 01:49 pm
The use cases I can (personally) see for these things would be invalidated by the stalking countermeasures. For example I’d love to be able to track my bike if it’s stolen, but the thief would be notified by their iPhone (if they have one) that they’re being tracked, and given the option to disable it. Even if they didn’t have an iPhone, the airtag would begin beeping.

I wonder how this works with luggage too. Is your airtag going to start notifying baggage handlers that they’re being tracked?? The whole thing just seems unusable for moving objects and pointless in cases of theft. The only remaining use case I can imagine is if I lost my own stuff, which I never have. Maybe one in the car to locate it in the parking lot??
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
BobHinden Avatar
BobHinden
1 hour ago at 01:49 pm
I have one on order to put on my wife's key ring.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Fabian90 Avatar
Fabian90
58 minutes ago at 02:03 pm

The use cases I can (personally) see for these things would be invalidated by the stalking countermeasures. For example I’d love to be able to track my bike if it’s stolen, but the thief would be notified by their iPhone (if they have one) that they’re being tracked, and given the option to disable it. Even if they didn’t have an iPhone, the airtag would begin beeping.

I wonder how this works with luggage too. Is your airtag going to start notifying baggage handlers that they’re being tracked?? The whole thing just seems unusable for moving objects and pointless in cases of theft. The only remaining use case I can imagine is if I lost my own stuff, which I never have. Maybe one in the car to locate it in the parking lot??
As far as I understand, the thief will only get notified if either he gets home or 3 days have passed since the AirTag last connected to your phone.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
anek007 Avatar
anek007
49 minutes ago at 02:12 pm
Give it couple more months when more people have it. Play the find my sound in a crowded place and have everyone looking at their airtag device. ? Apple needs an option for more alert sounds.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Piggie Avatar
Piggie
47 minutes ago at 02:14 pm
Can anyone explain why the on-screen arrow was pointing to the left whilst he was walking towards the bag which was directly in front of him?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
dwsolberg Avatar
dwsolberg
38 minutes ago at 02:22 pm

The main reason to get them is locating things, you have lost somewhere. It is not a locator for stolen things - there are GPS tracker for this. Things you have lost, or forgotten where you left them, usually do not move around and can be located in that "Apple Network" even - for example - your keys in the lost property office.
You're basically saying his use is invalid because of the restrictions Apple has applied. He's saying that it would be so much more useful for him without the restrictions.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

m2 feature

Apple's 'M2' Next-Gen Mac Chip Enters Mass Production, Expected to Debut in Redesigned MacBooks Later This Year

Tuesday April 27, 2021 1:38 am PDT by
Apple's custom next-generation Mac processor entered mass production this month, claims a new report today from Nikkei Asia. Tentatively dubbed the "M2" after Apple's M1 chip, the processors take at least three months to produce and could begin shipping as early as July in time for incorporation in Apple's next line of MacBooks, according to the paper's sources. The next generation of Mac...
Read Full Article579 comments
airpodsprodesign

Apple Updates AirPods Pro and AirPods 2 Firmware to Version 3E751

Wednesday April 28, 2021 10:44 am PDT by
Apple today released a new 3E751 firmware update for the second-generation AirPods and the AirPods Pro, updating them from the prior 3A283 firmware that was released back in September. Apple does not offer information on what's included in refreshed firmware, so we don't know what improvements or bug fixes the new firmware brings. There's no standard way to upgrade the AirPods‌...
Read Full Article186 comments
Allow Apps Request Track Feature

Apple Explains Why 'Allow Apps to Request to Track' May Be Grayed Out on iOS 14.5

Wednesday April 28, 2021 5:28 am PDT by
Starting with the iOS 14.5, iPadOS 14.5, and tvOS 14.5 software updates released this week, apps must ask for permission before tracking your activity across other companies' apps and websites for targeted advertising purposes. On an iPhone or iPad, users can manage tracking permissions on an app-by-app basis in the Settings app under Privacy > Tracking, and there is also an "Allow Apps to...
Read Full Article72 comments
Unlock With Apple Watch Feature

Apple Explains How Unlocking iPhone With Apple Watch Works

Tuesday April 27, 2021 1:06 pm PDT by
With the launch of iOS 14.5 and watchOS 7.4, Apple introduced a feature that's designed to allow people wearing masks to unlock their iPhones with a paired and authenticated Apple Watch, alleviating the need to continually enter a passcode. Apple has published a support document outlining how the feature works and the requirements that enable it to function. Apple says that the Apple Watch...
Read Full Article102 comments
maxresdefault

Apple Releases iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 With Apple Watch iPhone Unlocking, Dual-SIM 5G Support, Apple Maps Accident Crowdsourcing and Tons More

Monday April 26, 2021 9:59 am PDT by
Apple today released iOS and iPadOS 14.5, marking the fifth major updates to the iOS and iPadOS 14 operating systems that were initially launched in September. iOS 14.5 comes three months after the release of iOS 14.4, and a month after the release of iOS 14.4.2, an update that introduced security fixes. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. The iOS and iPadOS 14.5...
Read Full Article206 comments
macOS Big Sur Feature Orange

Apple Releases macOS Big Sur 11.3 With M1 Optimizations, AirTag Integration, Updated Controller Support, Apple Music Updates and More

Monday April 26, 2021 9:58 am PDT by
Apple today released macOS Big Sur 11.3, the third major update to the macOS Big Sur‌ operating system that launched in November. ‌macOS Big Sur‌ 11.3 comes two months after the release of macOS Big Sur 11.2, a bug fix update. The new ‌‌‌macOS Big Sur‌‌ 11.3 update can be downloaded for free on all eligible Macs using the Software Update section of System Preferences. macOS Big...
Read Full Article220 comments
nba tracking prompt orange

Two-Thirds of iPhone Users Expected to Block Ad Tracking

Friday April 9, 2021 7:19 am PDT by
As many as 68 percent of iPhone users are expected to deny advertisers permission to track them thanks to Apple's App Tracking Transparency feature, in what is beginning to look like a significant blow to the advertising industry (via AdWeek). With the launch of iOS 14.5, apps will have to receive explicit user permission before accessing an iPhone's advertising identifier or IDFA, which is...
Read Full Article123 comments
apple tv color balance

Hands-On With the Apple TV's New Color Balance Calibration Feature

Tuesday April 27, 2021 10:59 am PDT by
With the launch of tvOS 14.5, Apple introduced a new Color Balance calibration option that's available for the Apple TV 4K models and the Apple TV HD models. The feature was technically designed for and introduced alongside the new Apple TV 4K, but it works on existing Apple TV models too. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Available in the video section of the Apple...
Read Full Article166 comments
delta flight attendant

Delta Rolling Out iPhone 12 to Over 19,000 Flight Attendants

Wednesday April 28, 2021 7:39 am PDT by
In partnership with AT&T and Apple, U.S. airline Delta will equip every one of its over 19,000 flight attendants with an iPhone 12 to "enhance the travel experience for all passengers," it was announced today. With an iPhone 12 in their possession, AT&T said Delta flight attendants will be able to use augmented reality to more accurately assess in-cabin inventory, to receive more immersive...
Read Full Article74 comments
Podcasts Bugged Feature

Users Despair at Apple Podcasts App After iOS 14.5 Update

Thursday April 29, 2021 7:04 am PDT by
In spite of redesigning its Podcasts app with iOS 14.5, long-standing bugs within the app persist, and Apple has introduced a range of new crippling usability problems, according to hundreds of reports from users across Twitter and Reddit. Apple's iOS 14.5 update, accompanied by iPadOS 14.5 and macOS Big Sur 11.3 brought a major overhaul of the Podcasts app, including a new design, a...
Read Full Article189 comments