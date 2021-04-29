UK Retailer John Lewis Reveals iPad Pro Launch Date of May 21

Last week Apple announced new 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models with the faster M1 processor and a new mini-LED 12.9-inch display. Both models will are available to pre-order from the April 30, and while Apple said they'll be shipping in the second half of May, it hasn't provided a specific date.



Today, however, U.K. retailer and long-time Apple stockist John Lewis has updated its online store to indicate that both the 11-inch and 12.9-inch models of ‌iPad Pro‌ will be "available" from Friday, May 21. The reveal is notable, given that Apple usually launches new products in the U.K. on the same day as it does in the United States.

The date lines up with a prediction from leaker Jon Prosser, who on Monday suggested May 21 for the 12.9-inch ‌iPad Pro‌. Prosser also said the 11-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ could ship the day after on May 22, but that suggestion immediately came under suspicion because it's a Saturday, and Apple typically refrains from product launches during the weekend.

Reports have suggested that Apple has faced from considerable supply restraints due to the ongoing chip shortage, and the delay between the announcement and shipments of the new devices would seem to back up those reports.

While John Lewis' dates for the new iPad Pros seem realistic, we're still waiting for a concrete launch timing for the redesigned 24-inch iMac, which Apple says will also begin shipping in the second half of May.

(Thanks, Jack!)