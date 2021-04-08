iPad and MacBook Production Reportedly Delayed Due to Global Chip Shortage
Apple is facing a global shortage of certain components for some of its MacBook Pro and iPad models, causing the Cupertino tech giant and its suppliers to postpone production of the products, according to a new report from Nikkei Asia.
According to the report, MacBook Pro production is being hindered due to the shortage of chips mounted onto the circuit board before final assembly, which is a key step in the overall production process. iPad production is being impacted due to display and display component shortages, the report adds.
In response to the pushed back production, Apple has postponed component orders for the two devices to the second half of the year. While MacBook and iPad production is being directly impacted, iPhone production is so far not affected. However, industry sources say that supplies for iPhone components are limited.
Production plans for Apple's iconic iPhones have so far not been affected by the supply shortage, although the supply of some components for the devices is "quite tight," according to two sources. Overall, the component shortage remains a supply chain issue for Apple and has not yet had an impact on product availability for consumers, Nikkei has learned.
Apple is widely expected to be launching new iPad Pro models and possibly redesigned MacBooks with Apple silicon in the coming months. Bloomberg has reported that new iPad models with drastically improved performance and a new mini-LED display are simply weeks away from launch.
While Nikkei doesn't specify which iPad and MacBook models are being impacted due to the shortage, it certainly seems plausible that the delayed assembly of the products could result in some form of a delayed product announcement from Apple.
Top Rated Comments
After years of never seeing a need I bought a 2020 iPad Pro 11 as my first tablet and now I'm a convert. Not enjoying working on my MBP.
‘As a result of the delay, Apple has pushed back a portion of component orders for the two devices from the first half of this year to the second half, the people said.’
With this statement, I assume apple has merely just reduced its order size down a bit to relieve the pressure, now in regards to how much this has been reduced hasn’t actually been released, this could just be 10% reduction, which will have a small impact on availability after initial launch.
This article in no way means a launch isn’t still happening, it just means after the initial stock has gone, consumers might be waiting a while to receive their new iPads.
Also need to add, it would be daft to think the chip shortage wouldn't affect Apple. There is a huge amount of demand for GPU's and CPU's never mind all the support chips, Apple is a big customer on their on but that just means they might have an abundant supply of M1 chips. There are a lot more components on the board needed and even if we got a new plant in Europe and USA it would take multiple years to setup and Nikon and others need to produce all the equipment, it isn't just sitting in some showroom ready to go.