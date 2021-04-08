iPad and MacBook Production Reportedly Delayed Due to Global Chip Shortage

by

Apple is facing a global shortage of certain components for some of its MacBook Pro and iPad models, causing the Cupertino tech giant and its suppliers to postpone production of the products, according to a new report from Nikkei Asia.

ipad pro and macbook pro
According to the report, MacBook Pro production is being hindered due to the shortage of chips mounted onto the circuit board before final assembly, which is a key step in the overall production process. ‌iPad‌ production is being impacted due to display and display component shortages, the report adds.

In response to the pushed back production, Apple has postponed component orders for the two devices to the second half of the year. While MacBook and ‌iPad‌ production is being directly impacted, iPhone production is so far not affected. However, industry sources say that supplies for ‌iPhone‌ components are limited.

Production plans for Apple's iconic iPhones have so far not been affected by the supply shortage, although the supply of some components for the devices is "quite tight," according to two sources. Overall, the component shortage remains a supply chain issue for Apple and has not yet had an impact on product availability for consumers, Nikkei has learned.

Apple is widely expected to be launching new iPad Pro models and possibly redesigned MacBooks with Apple silicon in the coming months. Bloomberg has reported that new ‌iPad‌ models with drastically improved performance and a new mini-LED display are simply weeks away from launch.

While Nikkei doesn't specify which ‌iPad‌ and MacBook models are being impacted due to the shortage, it certainly seems plausible that the delayed assembly of the products could result in some form of a delayed product announcement from Apple.

Related Roundups: iPad Pro, iPad mini 5, iPad, MacBook Pro 13", MacBook Pro 16"
Tag: nikkei.com
Buyer's Guide: 11" iPad Pro (Caution), iPad Mini (Don't Buy), 12.9" iPad Pro (Caution), iPad (Neutral), 13" MacBook Pro (Don't Buy), 16" MacBook Pro (Don't Buy)

Top Rated Comments

velo Avatar
velo
40 minutes ago at 02:36 am
Flap me. Can't wait for the iPad Pro that long going to buy an Air tomorrow.

After years of never seeing a need I bought a 2020 iPad Pro 11 as my first tablet and now I'm a convert. Not enjoying working on my MBP.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
James Godfrey Avatar
James Godfrey
8 minutes ago at 03:07 am
I have to highlight the following line from the article:

‘As a result of the delay, Apple has pushed back a portion of component orders for the two devices from the first half of this year to the second half, the people said.’

With this statement, I assume apple has merely just reduced its order size down a bit to relieve the pressure, now in regards to how much this has been reduced hasn’t actually been released, this could just be 10% reduction, which will have a small impact on availability after initial launch.

This article in no way means a launch isn’t still happening, it just means after the initial stock has gone, consumers might be waiting a while to receive their new iPads.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
max2 Avatar
max2
44 minutes ago at 02:32 am
This is not good. :O
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ruka.snow Avatar
ruka.snow
32 minutes ago at 02:44 am
Logical that there is a shortage. Hopefully this means we can get some manufacturing diversity, plenty of room in Europe to setup and they could start manufacturing on each continent.

Also need to add, it would be daft to think the chip shortage wouldn't affect Apple. There is a huge amount of demand for GPU's and CPU's never mind all the support chips, Apple is a big customer on their on but that just means they might have an abundant supply of M1 chips. There are a lot more components on the board needed and even if we got a new plant in Europe and USA it would take multiple years to setup and Nikon and others need to produce all the equipment, it isn't just sitting in some showroom ready to go.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
James Godfrey Avatar
James Godfrey
28 minutes ago at 02:47 am
I am thinking at this late stage with an announcement of some form imminent, apple has likely already manufactured its initial launch devices, it will probably just mean that (much like last year) everyone will be waiting a while to receive their iPad Pro’s...
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

iPhone trade in

Apple Adjusts Trade-In Value of iPad Pro, iPhone 11, and Select Mac Models

Monday April 5, 2021 1:54 am PDT by
Apple has adjusted the trade-in values of a number of its products, including the majority of the iPad and Mac lineup, while also making some changes to iPhone. Apple's trade-in program allows customers to trade-in older devices, and receive a certain amount of value for them, to use towards a purchase of a new device. The exact trade-in value a device has is measured by its condition, when ...
Read Full Article41 comments
new m1 chip

M1 Mac RAM and SSD Upgrades Found to Be Possible After Purchase

Tuesday April 6, 2021 5:34 am PDT by
Technicians in China have reportedly succeeded in upgrading the memory and storage of the M1 chip, suggesting that Apple's integrated custom silicon for the Mac may be more flexible than previously thought. Reports of maintenance technicians being able to expand the memory and storage of M1 Macs began circulating on Chinese social media over the weekend, but now international reports have...
Read Full Article158 comments
apple music for artists new icon

Apple's Revamped Apple Music for Artists Icon Leads to Speculation About iOS 15 Design Plans

Tuesday April 6, 2021 1:03 pm PDT by
Apple yesterday updated its Apple Music for Artists app with some minor bug fixes and improvements, but also one other notable change -- a new icon. New icon on the right The Apple Music for Artists app now features a simpler, streamlined icon with a pinkish red music logo rather than the multicolored logo that was used before. The icon also has an embossed look that makes it stand out from...
Read Full Article136 comments
iphone 13 pro macotakara

Alleged iPhone 13 Pro Mockup Shows Smaller Notch, Repositioned Earpiece and Front Camera

Sunday April 4, 2021 1:12 pm PDT by
Images shared by Japanese site Mac Otakara claim to show a 3D-printed mockup of the upcoming 6.1-inch iPhone 13 Pro with a smaller notch, and repositioned earpiece and front camera, but with minimal changes otherwise. According to the images, Apple plans to move the earpiece to the top of the notch within the screen bezel, lining up with a previous photo shared by MacRumors that shows the...
Read Full Article110 comments
maxresdefault

Microsoft Pits Surface Pro 7 Against iPad Pro, Says Surface is 'Still the Better Choice'

Monday April 5, 2021 10:07 am PDT by
Microsoft today shared an ad that pits the Surface Pro 7 against Apple's iPad Pro, in a continuation of a Surface Pro 7 vs. MacBook ad campaign that kicked off in January. The ad highlights the Surface Pro 7's kickstand, pointing out that the iPad does not have a built-in kickstand option, and it calls the iPad Pro's keyboard "a lot heavier" than the Surface option. Microsoft also goes...
Read Full Article377 comments
tim cook apple park

Sideloading Apps Would 'Break' the Security and Privacy of iPhone, Says Tim Cook

Monday April 5, 2021 4:32 am PDT by
In a wide-ranging interview with The New York Times' Kara Swisher, on her podcast "Sway," Apple CEO Tim Cook talks about Apple's feud with Facebook, its stance on privacy, Apple's legal battle with Epic Games, and possible future Apple innovations such as Apple Glasses. Apple is in the midst of a heated public spat with Facebook over privacy, particularly over an upcoming feature on iOS that ...
Read Full Article330 comments
Top Stories 55 Feature

Top Stories: WWDC 2021 Announced, iPhone SE Rumors, 'Cheese Grater' iPhone Design?

Saturday April 3, 2021 6:00 am PDT by
While we're still waiting on word of a potential Apple event in April, we did get confirmation about another upcoming Apple event this week, WWDC 2021, which will return to its usual early June timeframe but remain in an all-virtual format similar to last year's edition. Other Apple news and rumors this week included a report about future iPhone SE models, a crazy Apple patent filing that...
Read Full Article22 comments
Whatsapp Feature

WhatsApp Testing Ability to Transfer Chats Between iOS and Android

Tuesday April 6, 2021 12:37 am PDT by
WhatsApp is testing a new feature that will allow users to transfer their chat history, logs, and transcripts between iOS and Android devices, making it easier for WhatsApp users to switch between the two platforms. The new future, in the early stages of development, was brought to light by WABetaInfo, who often shares unreleased and hidden features behind the chatting service. According to ...
Read Full Article60 comments
iPhone 13 Notch Feature

Mass Production of A15 Chip for iPhone 13 Set to Begin Ahead of Schedule in Late May

Tuesday April 6, 2021 7:29 am PDT by
Longtime Apple supplier TSMC is set to begin mass shipments of Apple's upcoming A15 chip for the iPhone 13 ahead of schedule at the end of May, according to a snippet of a full report set to be published tomorrow by DigiTimes. The new chip will be based on an enhanced version of the 5nm process, which first debuted in the A14 Bionic with the 2020 iPad Air and iPhone 12 lineup. While the full ...
Read Full Article101 comments
fortnite apple featured

Facebook Doesn't Want to Give Apple Requested Documents in Epic v. Apple Fight [Updated]

Monday April 5, 2021 11:34 am PDT by
Facebook and Apple are squabbling over document requests in the ongoing Epic v. Apple legal battle, according to a new discovery letter filed with the court today. Facebook is involved because Facebook executive Vivek Sharma is set to testify on behalf of Epic. Apple wants a "limited set of documents" that are needed for a fair cross examination of Sharma, who plans to testify about Apple's...
Read Full Article83 comments