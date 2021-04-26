Leaker Claims 11-inch iPad Pro to Ship on May 22, 12.9-inch on May 21

Last week Apple announced brand new updates to its 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro with the faster M1 processor and a brand new mini-LED 12.9-inch display. Both models will become available for pre-order starting on April 30, and Apple says they'll be shipping in the second half of May.



Now, according to Apple leaker Jon Prosser, the 11-inch ‌iPad Pro‌, which features a faster ‌M1‌ processor and improved cameras compared to the previous model, will be shipping on May 22. The larger 12.9-inch model, which features the ‌M1‌ chip, better cameras, and a new mini-LED display, will ship a day earlier, on May 21.

It is worth noting that May 22, which is when Prosser claims the 11-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ will be shipping, is on a Saturday. Apple typically refrains from product launches during the weekend.

Before Apple's product announcement last week, reports had suggested that Apple was suffering from considerable supply restraints. The ongoing chip shortage is reportedly impacting several of Apple's suppliers, and the delay between the announcement and shipments of the new devices has appears to back up these reports.

Apple has in the past announced products only to ship them weeks later, so the situation is not entirely peculiar. While we know the dates for the new iPad Pros, we're still in the dark on the redesigned 24-inch iMac, which Apple also says will begin shipping in the second half of May.