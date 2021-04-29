App Store Now Offers Search Suggestions

Apple today announced that the App Store is now offering search suggestions, a new feature that's designed to make it easy to locate exactly what you're looking for when seeking out a new app or game.



You'll see search suggestions when you start typing in a new search term. So, for example, if you type in "Game," you'll see specific categories you can add such as "puzzle," "multiplayer," "kids," "offline," and other options.

When you tap one, such as "puzzle," you can drill down even further with options like "jigsaw" or "word," so you can find specific kinds of content even if you don't know exactly what you're looking for.

🗣 Introducing search suggestions on the ‌App Store‌! Select (or deselect) multiple suggestions to refine your search so you can find even more amazing apps and games. Search suggestions roll out today starting with the USA, Canada, the UK, and Australia. pic.twitter.com/viaZHlCZMb — ‌App Store‌ (@AppStore) April 29, 2021