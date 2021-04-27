Apple to Ban Apps That Reward Users For Enabling ATT Tracking

by

Apple says that it will ban and reject apps on the App Store that attempt to offer users monetary incentives to enable tracking with ATT, one of many measures the company is taking to ensure developers follow through with the new framework.

generic tracking prompt green
Yesterday the Cupertino tech giant released iOS and iPadOS 14.5 with several headlining features, including ATT or App Tracking Transparency. ATT is a new framework on iOS and iPadOS devices that requires apps to ask for users' permission before tracking them across others apps and websites.

It's received significant criticism from companies such as Facebook, which deems it a threat to its business. With the new framework, all apps on the ‌App Store‌ must present users with a pop-up that asks whether they wish to be tracked or not. Users are shown "Ask App Not to Track" and "Allow" in the pop-up.

Following ATT's release, the company also majorly updated its Human Interface Guidelines with a new section titled "Accessing User Data." In this section, offering a mix of new and previously known information, Apple outlines the design policies that all apps must follow when they attempt to ask a user for their permission to access personal data, device capabilities such as microphone and camera, and consent to track them across apps and websites.

Apple's senior vice president of software engineering, Craig Federighi, recently said that Apple can only enforce its privacy values through the policies to which apps on the ‌App Store‌ are subject to and that it entirely can't be done at a system level. The executive, sitting below CEO Tim Cook, referred to ATT, echoing that Apple will enforce the new change as vigorously as it can through the ‌App Store‌'s rules.

The new additions to the Human Interface Guidelines are reflective of Federighi's comments. Apple can expect to see some apps try and circumvent ATT with gimmicks such as imitation or limiting an app's functionality unless permission to track is given. To counter this, Apple's new guidelines bar apps from attempting to mislead users to enable "Allow" for ad-tracking by imitation or using a graphic that mimics the system pop-up.

Most notably, however, Apple says that any app that attempts to offer monetary incentives to users to convince them to enable tracking will be banned from the ‌App Store‌.

Don't offer incentives for granting the request. You can't offer people compensation for granting their permission, and you can't withhold functionality or content or make your app unusable until people allow you to track them.

Don't display a custom message that mirrors the functionality of the system alert. In particular, don't create a button title that uses "Allow" or similar terms, because people don't allow anything in a pre-alert screen.

Don't show an image of the standard alert and modify it in any way.

Don't draw a visual cue that draws people's attention to the system alert's Allow button.

Apple also outlines the do's and don'ts on how apps can provide additional information for why users should enable ad-tracking. The native ATT pop-up offers developers the choice to customize the text to explain why tracking is needed.

Apps can also employ a splash screen before the pop-up appears that provides information about what the tracking is used for. These splash screens, however, most use wording like "Continue," "Next," and not "Allow," which may mislead and confuse users, according to Apple.

If you display a custom screen that precedes a privacy-related permission request, it must offer only one action, which must display the system alert. Use a word like "Continue" to title the action; don't use "Allow" or other terms that might make people think they're granting their permission or performing other actions within your custom screen.

The new section will be helpful for developers looking to make sure they're up to date with Apple's latest guidelines and can be an exciting read for users looking to learn more about ATT, and the privacy aspects of ‌App Store‌ apps.

Tags: App Tracking Transparency, iOS 14.5 Features Guide

Top Rated Comments

contacos Avatar
contacos
20 minutes ago at 04:26 am
I still haven’t seen a single app asking me. Does that mean they never tracked me or did they not implement it yet and are waiting for the last minute?
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Saturnine Avatar
Saturnine
14 minutes ago at 04:32 am

I’m actually a bit conflicted. Should I not be allowed to sell my own info? I’m all for transparency and will block every app from tracking me, but shouldn’t I be allowed to decide to share my info with someone who wants to pay for it?
It's a balancing act. Of course your personal information is yours to share as you feel. On the other hand, Apple is attempting to stop companies from crippling apps for those of us that don't wish to to be tracked.

Some will argue it should be a free market and developers that should be allowed to 'reward' users who agree to be tracked. Others will say it's an unscrupulous business practise.

By not allowing developers to offer tracking incentives, I believe Apple is attempting to ensure everybody gets the same app experience regardless of their tracking preference; which may or not be the best attempt at a compromise, depending on your point of view. Either way, you are not 'losing out' by being unable to sell your data. You are getting the same reward you would have gotten had the practise been allowed.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
dwaltwhit Avatar
dwaltwhit
25 minutes ago at 04:20 am
I’m actually a bit conflicted. Should I not be allowed to sell my own info? I’m all for transparency and will block every app from tracking me, but shouldn’t I be allowed to decide to share my info with someone who wants to pay for it?
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Wando64 Avatar
Wando64
28 minutes ago at 04:17 am
Well well well. That will kill the business model (at lest on iOS) of companies like Gener8 or Brave, based on rewards given in exchange for allowing tracking.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Wando64 Avatar
Wando64
17 minutes ago at 04:28 am

I’m actually a bit conflicted. Should I not be allowed to sell my own info? I’m all for transparency and will block every app from tracking me, but shouldn’t I be allowed to decide to share my info with someone who wants to pay for it?
While there is a part of me that feels the same as you, I can also see the other side whereby people could be coerced into allowing tracking in various ways.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
berrymetal Avatar
berrymetal
37 minutes ago at 04:09 am
That's neat! go go apple ??
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

14

Here's When You Can Download iOS 14.5 [Update: It's Out Now]

Sunday April 25, 2021 10:17 am PDT by
Update: iOS 14.5 is now available. Our full coverage: Apple Releases iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 With Apple Watch iPhone Unlocking, Dual-SIM 5G Support, Apple Maps Accident Crowdsourcing and Tons More How to Unlock Your iPhone With Your Apple Watch When Wearing a Mask Apple Releases watchOS 7.4 With iPhone Unlocking, Apple Fitness+ AirPlay 2 Support Apple Releases macOS Big Sur 11.3 With M1...
Read Full Article112 comments
maxresdefault

Apple Releases iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 With Apple Watch iPhone Unlocking, Dual-SIM 5G Support, Apple Maps Accident Crowdsourcing and Tons More

Monday April 26, 2021 9:59 am PDT by
Apple today released iOS and iPadOS 14.5, marking the fifth major updates to the iOS and iPadOS 14 operating systems that were initially launched in September. iOS 14.5 comes three months after the release of iOS 14.4, and a month after the release of iOS 14.4.2, an update that introduced security fixes. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. The iOS and iPadOS 14.5...
Read Full Article199 comments
maxresdefault

iOS 14.5 Will Reportedly Be Released Later Today [Update: It's Out Now]

Monday April 26, 2021 6:01 am PDT by
Update: iOS 14.5 is now available. Our full coverage: Apple Releases iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 With Apple Watch iPhone Unlocking, Dual-SIM 5G Support, Apple Maps Accident Crowdsourcing and Tons More How to Unlock Your iPhone With Your Apple Watch When Wearing a Mask Apple Releases watchOS 7.4 With iPhone Unlocking, Apple Fitness+ AirPlay 2 Support Apple Releases macOS Big Sur 11.3 With M1...
Read Full Article86 comments
Top Stories 48 Feature

Top Stories: Apple Event Recap With New iMac, AirTag, iPad Pro, Apple TV, and More

Saturday April 24, 2021 6:00 am PDT by
Apple's "Spring Loaded" media event this week was certainly loaded with announcements, headlined by colorful all-new iMac models, AirTags item trackers, and a new M1-powered iPad Pro, but there were lots of other announcements during the jam-packed event. We also saw an updated Apple TV 4K set-top box with an all-new remote, a new purple color option for the iPhone 12 and 12 mini, new...
Read Full Article44 comments
iOS 15 icon mock banner

Bloomberg: iOS 15 to Bring Redesigned iPad Home Screen, Updated Lock Screen, New Notification and Privacy Options

Thursday April 22, 2021 3:56 am PDT by
Apple will introduce several new features and enhancements in iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 later this year, including a redesigned Home Screen for iPad, an updated Lock Screen, and new notification preferences for users, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. From the report:Apple Inc. is readying a major revamp of its mobile software that will include an upgrade to how users handle notifications, a...
Read Full Article181 comments
macOS Big Sur Feature Orange

Apple Releases macOS Big Sur 11.3 With M1 Optimizations, AirTag Integration, Updated Controller Support, Apple Music Updates and More

Monday April 26, 2021 9:58 am PDT by
Apple today released macOS Big Sur 11.3, the third major update to the macOS Big Sur‌ operating system that launched in November. ‌macOS Big Sur‌ 11.3 comes two months after the release of macOS Big Sur 11.2, a bug fix update. The new ‌‌‌macOS Big Sur‌‌ 11.3 update can be downloaded for free on all eligible Macs using the Software Update section of System Preferences. macOS Big...
Read Full Article189 comments
Ports 2021 MacBook Pro Mockup Feature 1 copy

Hacker Group Mysteriously Removes Stolen Apple Schematics and Extortion Threat From Ransomware Website

Monday April 26, 2021 5:00 am PDT by
A ransomware group that last week stole schematics from Apple supplier Quanta Computer and threatened to release the trove of documents has mysteriously removed all references related to the extortion attempt from its dark web blog, MacRumors can confirm. The ransomware group known as REvil claimed last Tuesday that it had accessed the internal computers of Taiwan-based Quanta and managed to ...
Read Full Article91 comments
iOS 14 on iPhone feature emergency

Apple Seeds First Betas of iOS and iPadOS 14.6 to Public Beta Testers

Friday April 23, 2021 10:23 am PDT by
Apple today seeded the first betas of new iOS and iPadOS 14.6 updates to public beta testers for testing purposes, with the new software coming one day after the the betas were provided to developers and just ahead of when Apple plans to release iOS and iPadOS 14.5. Public beta testers who have signed up for Apple's beta testing program can download the iOS and iPadOS‌ 14.6 updates over...
Read Full Article40 comments
tim cook mark zuckerberg

Tim Cook Urged Mark Zuckerberg to Delete User Data From 3rd Party Apps in Private 2019 Meeting

Monday April 26, 2021 4:33 am PDT by
At a private meeting on the sidelines of an informal gathering of tech and social media executives in July of 2019 in Sun Valley, Idaho, Apple CEO Tim Cook urged Facebook CEO and founder Mark Zuckerberg to delete all user information his company has collected from third-party apps, according to The New York Times. According to the Times, the executives met annually at the conference...
Read Full Article32 comments
airtag engraving 69

Apple Tries to Limit Offensive AirTag Engravings... With Mixed Results

Wednesday April 21, 2021 3:16 am PDT by
Apple's AirTag item trackers can be custom-engraved using text, numbers, and even emoji, but users looking to express some college humor will likely need to look elsewhere, because Apple's online AirTag personalization tool is easily offended. An AirTag is just big enough to fit up to four characters or up to three emoji. That might seem just enough to get dubiously creative with your...
Read Full Article195 comments