Microsoft Targets MacBook Air's Need for Dongles, Lack of Touchscreen in New Ad

Microsoft is out with yet another ad highlighting the new Microsoft Surface Laptop 4, but rather than primarily focusing on the features of the machine, Microsoft has chosen to pit it against Apple's MacBook Air.

play

In the spot, the same Windows user who was in previous ads , shows off his new Microsoft laptop to his sister. She continually asks questions about how it compares to the ‌MacBook Air‌.

"Is the ‌MacBook Air‌ touch screen?" she says. "How could you not have a touch screen?" After a description of the ports on the Surface Laptop, which has USB-C and USB-A, she says "better bring your dongle."

Microsoft has been running ads pitting its devices against Apple's devices since January, comparing the laptops to the ‌MacBook Air‌ and the iPad Pro. Most of the prior ads have highlighted the Surface Pro 7, but this one focuses on the Surface Laptop 4, Microsoft's ultra-thin touchscreen laptop, priced starting at $999.99, which is similar to the $999 price of the ‌MacBook Air‌.

Measuring in at 13.5 inches, the Surface Laptop 4 features an AMD Ryzen 5 or an Intel chip, depending on configuration, while Apple's laptop uses the M1 chip. Apple is rumored to be putting additional ports in next-generation MacBook Pro machines, adding an HDMI port and an SD card reader in addition to USB-C ports, though there are no plans to add USB-A ports.