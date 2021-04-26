Microsoft Targets MacBook Air's Need for Dongles, Lack of Touchscreen in New Ad

by

Microsoft is out with yet another ad highlighting the new Microsoft Surface Laptop 4, but rather than primarily focusing on the features of the machine, Microsoft has chosen to pit it against Apple's MacBook Air.


In the spot, the same Windows user who was in previous ads, shows off his new Microsoft laptop to his sister. She continually asks questions about how it compares to the ‌MacBook Air‌.

"Is the ‌MacBook Air‌ touch screen?" she says. "How could you not have a touch screen?" After a description of the ports on the Surface Laptop, which has USB-C and USB-A, she says "better bring your dongle."

Microsoft has been running ads pitting its devices against Apple's devices since January, comparing the laptops to the ‌MacBook Air‌ and the iPad Pro. Most of the prior ads have highlighted the Surface Pro 7, but this one focuses on the Surface Laptop 4, Microsoft's ultra-thin touchscreen laptop, priced starting at $999.99, which is similar to the $999 price of the ‌MacBook Air‌.

Measuring in at 13.5 inches, the Surface Laptop 4 features an AMD Ryzen 5 or an Intel chip, depending on configuration, while Apple's laptop uses the M1 chip. Apple is rumored to be putting additional ports in next-generation MacBook Pro machines, adding an HDMI port and an SD card reader in addition to USB-C ports, though there are no plans to add USB-A ports.

ProVideo Avatar
ProVideo
50 minutes ago at 09:41 am
These misleading ads are tacky and make Microsoft look desperate.
quatermass Avatar
quatermass
47 minutes ago at 09:43 am
Lack of touchscreen is actually a plus.
DekuBleep Avatar
DekuBleep
47 minutes ago at 09:44 am
Why are these commercials always so bad?
alexandr Avatar
alexandr
37 minutes ago at 09:53 am
and here is a sneak peek of next week's ad



Attachment Image
Vol Braakzakje Avatar
Vol Braakzakje
49 minutes ago at 09:42 am
I think that Microsoft is also lead by children like in the video. Their products are just lacking maturity.
Freida Avatar
Freida
45 minutes ago at 09:45 am
Pathetic ad
