Microsoft Pits Surface Pro 7 Against iPad Pro, Says Surface is 'Still the Better Choice'

by

Microsoft today shared an ad that pits the Surface Pro 7 against Apple's iPad Pro, in a continuation of a Surface Pro 7 vs. MacBook ad campaign that kicked off in January.


The ad highlights the Surface Pro 7's kickstand, pointing out that the iPad does not have a built-in kickstand option, and it calls the ‌iPad Pro‌'s keyboard "a lot heavier" than the Surface option.

Microsoft also goes for the dongle angle, pointing out that the ‌iPad Pro‌ only has a single USB-C port while the Surface Pro 7 has several available ports. "You wanna be this guy?" says the actor in the ad, while holding up an ‌iPad‌ with a dongle attached.

"‌iPad Pro‌'s just a tablet," adds the actor. "Surface is a whole computer and a tablet." The ad ends by pointing out the price with the ‌iPad Pro‌ Smart Keyboard, which comes to $1,348 for the 12.9-inch model ($999 + $349 for the keyboard). Microsoft's Surface Pro 7 is priced starting at $750, and Microsoft says the version used in the ad is $880, which includes the cost of the keyboard.

Microsoft's previous Surface Pro 7 ad compared the tablet to the MacBook Pro, pointing out its touchscreen vs. the Touch Bar and calling the Surface Pro a "much better gaming device" than the MacBook Pro.

Microsoft often likes to position its Surface line as a tablet/computer experience that Apple is unable to compete with because it has no convertible devices. Intel too has been claiming that touchscreen-based convertible computers are better than Apple's M1 Macs in its ongoing anti-Mac ad campaign.

Apple executives have long said that they have no plans to combine the Mac and ‌iPad‌ lineups, and Apple engineering chief Craig Federighi said in November that Apple does not have plans for a touchscreen Mac.

Tag: Microsoft

Top Rated Comments

QCassidy352 Avatar
QCassidy352
47 minutes ago at 10:13 am
I’m sure this will be an unpopular opinion here, but yes I would choose the surface pro IF I were looking for a single device solution. iPad is a better tablet by far, but even now, it’s a poor substitute for a computer with a desktop OS.
Score: 20 Votes (Like | Disagree)
swm Avatar
swm
49 minutes ago at 10:12 am
better choice for gaming. sure. it still has solitaire preinstalled.
Score: 15 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jz0309 Avatar
jz0309
52 minutes ago at 10:09 am
What else are they supposed to do? Endorse the iPad and Mac?????
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
apparatchik Avatar
apparatchik
40 minutes ago at 10:21 am
That Surface is running an Intel i3 processor, has a fan, and its thicker, bulkier & heavier, almost a no go as a tablet (and let's not talk about tablet optimized apps in Windows), and at the same time is very slow as a laptop. The 2 in 1 Intel devices have always being a compromise, as they're usually inferior as both a tablet & a traditional laptop.

The iPad Pro is no laptop, but you get the best tablet experience available, best performance, battery life, app support, etc.
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
macsplusmacs Avatar
macsplusmacs
52 minutes ago at 10:08 am
APRIL 5th!!!!!!
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
justperry Avatar
justperry
49 minutes ago at 10:11 am
Got one a couple of months ago, work-related, *last week I gave up, what a trash product.


* I returned it.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

