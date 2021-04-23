Kuo: Apple Still on Track to Release Mixed Reality Headset Next Year

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had previously stated that Apple's mixed reality headset would debut in the middle of next year, and in a new note today obtained by MacRumors, the highly-respected analyst is once again doubling down that Apple plans to showcase its mixed reality headset in 2022.



The information we know on Apple's headset is somewhat scarce, but according to one report, the headset will feature more than a dozen cameras for tracking hand movements and two 8K displays equipped with eye-tracking technology. It's important to note that Apple's mixed reality headset is not its more long-rumored AR glasses, being dubbed Apple Glasses which is set to launch in 2025.

Last month, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said that Apple is aiming to announce a mixed-reality headset at an in-person event in the "next several months." While on the surface Kuo and Bloomberg are stating different timeframes for the rumored headset, they could be referencing entirely different products.

Bloomberg had previously indicated that Apple's first mixed reality headset will be a high-end, pricey, and "niche" device aimed primarily at developers.

Much like what the company did for its ongoing transition to Apple silicon, Apple may decide to showcase a development headset meant primarily for developers in order to give them time to prepare their apps, and games for the new mixed-reality experience before they are shipped to customers. Kuo, who says a headset would debut in 2022, is likely referring to a mainstream consumer product, instead of a headset meant for developers.

Apple will be holding its Worldwide Developers Conference keynote on June 7 where it will announce updates to all of its operating systems, and although no reports have so far suggested it, new hardware announcements could make a debut as well.