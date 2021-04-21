Apple Now Selling More M1 Macs Than Intel-Based Models, Says Tim Cook

Despite only being released in November, sales of the M1-powered MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and Mac mini now represent the majority of Mac sales, outperforming Mac computers powered by Intel processors, according to Apple CEO Tim Cook.



Cook made the remarks during Apple's "Spring Loaded" event yesterday, where it introduced a completely redesigned 24-inch iMac powered by the M1 Apple silicon chip. Cook says that the ‌M1‌ and Apple silicon "isn't just an upgrade, but a breakthrough," while touting Mac's industry-leading customer satisfaction.

Apple announced at WWDC 2020 that it would embark on a two-year-long transition to its own silicon for its entire Mac lineup, breaking away from Intel. With the launch of the first Apple silicon-powered iMac yesterday, Apple now sells four Mac computers powered by Apple silicon. Alongside them, Apple continues to sell a 16 and 13-inch MacBook Pro, 21.5-and 27-inch ‌iMac‌, and the high-end Mac Pro, all with Intel processors.

According to Cook, the four M1-powered Macs now outperform the five remaining Intel-powered computers in its lineup in terms of sales. During the keynote, Cook's comment went largely unnoticed but is likely to be a key point the CEO makes during Apple's upcoming earnings call, which is being held on April 28.