Apple to Report Q2 2021 Earnings Results on April 28

by

Apple has announced that it will report its earnings results for the second quarter of the 2021 fiscal year on Wednesday, April 28. The earnings report should be released at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time, followed by a conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time with Apple's CEO Tim Cook and CFO Luca Maestri to discuss the results in more detail.

apple show time event banner
The earnings report will provide an overview of Apple's revenue and profits earned from December 27, 2020 through March 27, 2021, according to the company's fiscal calendar. This period was relatively uneventful for Apple, with no product launches of significance. In fact, Apple discontinued a few products during the quarter, including the iMac Pro and the full-size HomePod, the latter of which remains available while supplies last.

Apple reported revenue of $58.3 billion in the year-ago quarter, and the company is forecasted to report significantly higher revenue of $76.9 billion for this quarter, according to 27 analyst estimates averaged by Yahoo Finance; this would top Apple's record second quarter revenue of $61.1 billion set in the 2018 fiscal year.

Apple has thrived financially during the pandemic, as more customers rely on the company's products to work, learn, and connect with others from home.

Tags: earnings, AAPL

Top Rated Comments

citysnaps Avatar
citysnaps
25 minutes ago at 08:35 am

AAPL is down 15% since the best quarter in corporate history. Expectations will be sky high.

I am long AAPL.
It's been a good time to purchase a few shares now and then.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

