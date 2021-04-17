Reliable Leaker Hints Redesigned Colorful iMac to Debut at 'Spring Loaded' Event

by

Reliable leaker known as l0vetodream has hinted that Apple may debut its rumored redesigned and colorful iMac at its "Spring Loaded" event on Tuesday, April 20.

flat imac 3d 3 teal
In a tweet, the leaker posted an image of Apple's logo used for marketing the upcoming event and an image of the retro rainbow Apple logo alongside the colorful lineup of G3 iMacs. Apple leaker Jon Prosser previously reported that these upcoming iMacs would debut in various colors, a throwback move to the G3 ‌iMac‌.

Beyond an array of colors, Bloomberg has reported that the first major redesign of the ‌iMac‌ since 2012 will take inspiration from the Pro Display XDR, with no chin and narrower side bezels.

Apple is working on two new versions of the ‌iMac‌ to replace its existing 21.5-inch and 27-inch models. l0vetodream recently suggested that one of the new models will be bigger than the existing 27-inch ‌iMac‌.

Related Roundup: iMac
Tag: L0vetodream
Buyer's Guide: iMac (Caution)

Top Rated Comments

newyorksole Avatar
newyorksole
41 minutes ago at 04:50 am
Wow. This is really happening... ?

I hope there’s also an iMac that looks similar to the Pro Display XDR or that is around 30”.

Let’s gooo.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
LeeW Avatar
LeeW
34 minutes ago at 04:56 am
Well, I can tell you they 'may' debut it, and I am not a 'reliable leaker'.


The main headline of the "Spring Loaded" event is expected to be brand new iPad Pros
If the main headline is iPad then I cannot imagine they would be 'higher' up the event chain than all new iMacs.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
twinlight Avatar
twinlight
32 minutes ago at 04:58 am
Pro XDR stand is “spring loaded”.. new imac with new stand. Starting at low $3999.

A colorful phone, sure. But why a computer? I want it black or dark grey.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Anson_431 Avatar
Anson_431
28 minutes ago at 05:02 am
Personally, I think this is a step back for Apple when they kept on stressing on being "environmentally friendly" when they are creating extra colors and options that would guarantee much more leftover stock when compared with currently existing Space Gray/Silver color options. Sure, add one sounds legit but having five options in total...... I find it difficult to picture.

But then hey, what do I know ?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
shinkansenwarrior Avatar
shinkansenwarrior
23 minutes ago at 05:07 am
Tim, don't forget to make the display height adjustable please on the mega iMac.
God the price....:eek:
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Kung gu Avatar
Kung gu
22 minutes ago at 05:09 am

Pro XDR stand is “spring loaded”.. new imac with new stand. Starting at low $3999.

A colorful phone, sure. But why a computer? I want it black or dark grey.
well PC cases come in a variety of colours
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

apple event spring loaded

Apple's 'Spring Loaded' Event Officially Announced for Tuesday, April 20

Tuesday April 13, 2021 9:04 am PDT by
Following an overnight leak by Siri, Apple today officially announced that it will be holding a special "Spring Loaded" event on Tuesday, April 20 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time at the Steve Jobs Theater on the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California. As with all of Apple's 2020 events, the April 2021 event will be a digital-only gathering with no members of the media invited to attend in...
Read Full Article283 comments
iphone12cameras

Kuo: 2022 iPhones to Feature 48-Megapixel Camera, 8K Video, and 6.1 and 6.7" Sizes With No 5.4" Mini Option

Tuesday April 13, 2021 10:45 pm PDT by
The upcoming 2022 iPhone lineup will feature two 6.1-inch devices and two 6.7-inch devices, with no mini-sized 5.4-inch iPhone, well-respected Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said in a note to investors that was seen by MacRumors. Two of the iPhones will be high-end models and two of the iPhones will be lower-end models, similar to the current iPhone 12 lineup. Apple introduced the 5.4-inch...
Read Full Article185 comments
macos catalina serial number

Apple Preparing Rollout of New Randomized Product Serial Numbers Ahead of 'Spring Loaded' Event

Wednesday April 14, 2021 2:08 am PDT by
Apple is advising its authorized premium resellers and dealers to prepare for new products with 10 and 12 digital serial numbers, days ahead of when it's expected to reveal a slew of new products. MacRumors previously reported that Apple plans to switch to randomized serial numbers for future products starting in early 2021. The company now seems to be preparing for that roll-out, telling...
Read Full Article42 comments
apple event particularly innovative article

Gurman: Apple's 'Spring Loaded' Event Won't Feature Anything 'Particularly Innovative'

Thursday April 15, 2021 1:30 am PDT by
Bloomberg's highly-respected Mark Gurman says that he expects nothing "particularly innovative" or "extraordinary" to launch at Apple's "Spring Loaded" event next week, Tuesday, April 20. Gurman made the remarks during an interview for Bloomberg Technology, in which he reaffirmed that Apple will launch a new 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro, with the higher-end model featuring a brand new...
Read Full Article198 comments
duanrui iphone13 notch samples

More Leaked iPhone 13 Samples Show Smaller Notch, Repositioned Earpiece and Front Camera

Wednesday April 14, 2021 1:06 am PDT by
Leaker known as "DuanRui" has today shared an image of two iPhone 13 "film samples," which show the same rumored smaller notch design coming to the iPhone 13 series that we've seen from other sources. In past tweets, DuanRui has accurately leaked the correct names of the iPhone 12 models and an iPad Air 4 manual revealing its new design, so there's good reason to think this leak is credible, ...
Read Full Article29 comments
siir apple event april 20

Siri Reveals Apple Event Planned for Tuesday, April 20

Tuesday April 13, 2021 12:04 am PDT by
Siri has apparently prematurely revealed that Apple plans to hold an event on Tuesday, April 20, where the company is expected to reveal brand new iPad Pro models and possibly its long-awaited AirTags trackers. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Upon being asked "When is the next Apple Event," Siri is currently responding with, "The special event is on Tuesday, April...
Read Full Article177 comments
apple event hashflag

Twitter Hashflag for April 20 Apple Event Goes Live

Tuesday April 13, 2021 2:21 pm PDT by
Following the overnight Siri leak and subsequent announcement that Apple will hold a media event on Tuesday, April 20, a new Twitter hashflag has appeared to help provide visibility for the event on the platform. For the last several recent events, Apple has utilized hashflags, which are little icons next to hashtags on Twitter, as a way to market its events. The company first started the...
Read Full Article84 comments
parallels windows 10 arm mac

Parallels 16.5 Can Virtualize ARM Windows Natively on M1 Macs With Up to 30% Faster Performance

Wednesday April 14, 2021 7:00 am PDT by
Parallels today announced the release of Parallels Desktop 16.5 for Mac with full support for M1 Macs, allowing for the Windows 10 ARM Insider Preview and ARM-based Linux distributions to be run in a virtual machine at native speeds on M1 Macs. Parallels says running a Windows 10 ARM Insider Preview virtual machine natively on an M1 Mac results in up to 30 percent better performance compared ...
Read Full Article174 comments
iphone 13 pro render rear

iPhone 13 Pro Rumored to Be Thicker and Feature Larger Rear Camera System

Wednesday April 14, 2021 7:07 am PDT by
Tech blog 91Mobiles has obtained 3D renders of what it claims will be the iPhone 13 Pro, revealing a largely familiar design with a few notable changes, including a smaller notch and a significantly larger rear camera system. Following renders of the standard iPhone 13 model from MySmartPrice yesterday, which showed a new diagonal rear camera layout, these renders of the 6.1-inch iPhone 13...
Read Full Article140 comments
third gen Apple pencil leaked video

Video of Alleged Third-Generation Apple Pencil Leaks Ahead of Apple Event

Friday April 16, 2021 6:13 am PDT by
A video purporting to be of the third-generation Apple Pencil has today been shared online, showing a glossy finish that mirrors previous leaks. New ✏️ ready to 🚢 #AppleEvent @TommyBo50387266 pic.twitter.com/s4RCDwDi5M— 漢尼斯·拉斯納 🇨🇳 (@ileakeer) April 16, 2021 The brief video from Twitter account @ileakeer, spotted by 9to5Mac, shows an Apple Pencil with a glossy finish much like the...
Read Full Article52 comments