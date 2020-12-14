iPhone 13 Pro Models Expected to Adopt LTPO Technology for 120Hz Display

Two out of four iPhone 13 models set to launch next year (presumably the Pro models) will use OLED displays with low-power LTPO technology, paving the way for a 120Hz refresh rate, according to Korean website The Elec.



The report claims that Samsung and LG will remain Apple's primary suppliers of OLED displays, which are expected to be used across the entire iPhone 13 lineup, with Chinese manufacturer BOE also aiming to win some orders. The displays are said to be "more technologically sophisticated" to manufacture compared to those used in iPhone 12 models.

LTPO technology would result in a more power efficient backplane, which is responsible for turning individual pixels on and off on the display. In turn, this could allow for a 120Hz refresh rate for more fluid scrolling, smoother motion, and improved responsiveness. Similar to Apple Watch Series 5 and Series 6 models, LTPO could also enable iPhone 13 models to have an always-on display, and contribute to longer battery life.

While some rumors had suggested that iPhone 12 Pro models would support a 120Hz refresh rate, display industry analyst Ross Young accurately claimed otherwise, noting that the feature will be added alongside LTPO in 2021.

iPad Pro models have supported up to a 120Hz refresh rate since 2017 through a feature called ProMotion, which automatically adjusts the refresh rate depending on the content. A wide variety of Android smartphones now have 120Hz displays as well. If this report proves to be true, at least a few iPhone models will soon follow suit.