Apple Wants to Draw Subscribers to Apple TV+ With More Feature Films

Apple is ramping up its efforts to produce feature films, according to a new report from The Information. Apple has a limited number of high profile films already, including "Palmer," "Cherry," and "Greyhound," and sees it as a way to draw more people into Apple TV+.



Apple has been telling studio executives that it is aiming to do more than 10 to 12 original movies per year for ‌Apple TV+‌, which would let it better compete with other streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and HBO Max.

To facilitate its push into feature films, Apple has hired Jessie Henderson, who was previously the executive vice president of feature films for the HBO Max streaming service. She will join the ‌Apple TV+‌ team run by Jamie Erlicht and Zack Van Amburg, reporting to Matt Dentler, an ‌Apple TV+‌ executive who handles original films.

Compared to other streaming services, ‌Apple TV+‌ is still in its infancy and Apple is working hard on content to bolster the service and make it more attractive to subscribers. Apple is still giving people who buy a new device a free year of service, and those who originally redeemed that free year when ‌Apple TV+‌ launched in November 19 continue to have access at no cost as Apple continues to extend the trial period.

Apple has continued its free trial periods to give people more time to get hooked on the original content available on ‌Apple TV+‌ before having to pay for a subscription. At this time, Apple is also reimbursing those who pay for ‌Apple TV+‌, so the service is making little to no money at this time.