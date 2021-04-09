Apple Wants to Draw Subscribers to Apple TV+ With More Feature Films

Apple is ramping up its efforts to produce feature films, according to a new report from The Information. Apple has a limited number of high profile films already, including "Palmer," "Cherry," and "Greyhound," and sees it as a way to draw more people into Apple TV+.

Apple has been telling studio executives that it is aiming to do more than 10 to 12 original movies per year for ‌Apple TV+‌, which would let it better compete with other streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and HBO Max.

To facilitate its push into feature films, Apple has hired Jessie Henderson, who was previously the executive vice president of feature films for the HBO Max streaming service. She will join the ‌Apple TV+‌ team run by Jamie Erlicht and Zack Van Amburg, reporting to Matt Dentler, an ‌Apple TV+‌ executive who handles original films.

Compared to other streaming services, ‌Apple TV+‌ is still in its infancy and Apple is working hard on content to bolster the service and make it more attractive to subscribers. Apple is still giving people who buy a new device a free year of service, and those who originally redeemed that free year when ‌Apple TV+‌ launched in November 19 continue to have access at no cost as Apple continues to extend the trial period.

Apple has continued its free trial periods to give people more time to get hooked on the original content available on ‌Apple TV+‌ before having to pay for a subscription. At this time, Apple is also reimbursing those who pay for ‌Apple TV+‌, so the service is making little to no money at this time.

richman555
richman555
35 minutes ago at 10:40 am
I have found Apple TV+ to be a tad too political for my liking and really not in my demographic.
justiny
justiny
26 minutes ago at 10:50 am
Before everyone starts in on the ”tv+ is a failed experiment” because Apple has extended the free trial a few times (aka the classic “Apple is doomed” meme), it’s reasonable to believe Apple is taking a hit right now on tv+ to benefit the platform down the road. It’s no different then grocery stores losing money by offering sales on packs of soft drinks or Costco offering gas at $0.20 less per gallon than the corner gas station. This is done to get people *into* the store and buy stuff they never would have considered; tv+ is yet another gate into the walled garden.

I also believe the tv+ catalog has improved dramatically since its launch (Ted Lasso is a must see).
jimbobb24
jimbobb24
29 minutes ago at 10:46 am
Greyhound was great. That and Ted Lasso were not enough to get me to renew.

HBO Max doesn’t have many good features films either. They have new WB release because of CV19 but that’s about it. I sure hope I can see Dune in theaters though. That would be a shame to see only on the small screen.
