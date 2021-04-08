Apple Picks Up 'The Crowded Room' Starring Tom Holland

Apple has ordered "The Crowded Room," a seasonal anthology series that's set to star Tom Holland, Apple announced today. A seasonal anthology series is a show where the characters and the storyline change from season to season, similar to "American Horror Story."



"The Crowded Room" will explore the true and inspirational stories of people who have struggled and learned to live with mental illness. The first season, which has 10 episodes, is described as a "captivating thriller" inspired by "The Minds of Billy Milligan."

The biography tells the story of Billy Milligan, who was the first person ever acquitted of a crime because of multiple personality disorder. Holland will play Milligan in season one, and will serve as an executive producer on the series.

Holland already has a relationship with Apple TV+, having starred in hit film "Cherry," which was released in March.

‌Apple TV+‌ is available for $4.99 per month, though many people continue to have free access through a promotion that gives a year subscription with a device purchase. For those not eligible, Apple offers a seven-day free trial.