Today you can get the 256GB M1 MacBook Air for $949.00, down from $999.00. We've seen this model go down to around $899.00, but those sales have been infrequent in 2021. Today's discount is the best around online and the best we've tracked in a few months.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

The MacBook Air is available in Silver, Gold, and Space Gray at this price, and they're all in stock and ready to ship today. Apple announced the MacBook Air in November 2020, with the new M1 chip that replaces the prior Intel chips and introduces major speed and efficiency improvements.

In regards to the 512GB M1 MacBook Air, Amazon is offering this model at $1,169.92, down from $1,249.00. This sale is only available in the Silver color option, and it's being sold by Expercom on Amazon. In terms of previous sales, it isn't quite a best-ever price, but it's close to the lowest price we've ever tracked for this model and it's the best online right now.

You can find even more discounts on other MacBooks by visiting our Best Deals guide for MacBook Pro and MacBook Air. In this guide we track the steepest discounts for the newest MacBook models every week, so be sure to bookmark it and check back often if you're shopping for a new Apple notebook.