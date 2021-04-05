Today you can get Apple's 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro (512GB) for $1,349.99, down from $1,499.00 on Amazon. You'll see this price at the checkout screen after an automatic coupon worth $50 is applied.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

This sale is only available for the Silver color option on Amazon, and it's in stock and ready to ship. At a total of $150 off the original price, this is a new best-ever price on this M1 MacBook Pro.

If anyone's on the hunt for the entry level version of the M1 MacBook Pro, Amazon does have the 256GB model at its typical sale price of $1,199.99, down from $1,299.00. There's no checkout coupon for this one, and it's also only being discounted in the Silver color option.

