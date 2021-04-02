iPhone Users Spent Average of $138 on Apps Last Year

The average iPhone user spent 38 percent more in 2020 on premium apps and in-app purchases than the year before, reaching a total average spend of $138 per ‌iPhone‌ in the United States, according to new research conducted by Sensor Tower.



2020 was a record year for App Store spending, with more than ever being spent per ‌iPhone‌ user. Although ‌App Store‌ sales grew by 42 percent in 2016, the 38 percent growth in 2020 significantly exceeds the 27 percent year-on-year increase seen between 2018 and 2019 when it rose from $79 to $100.



In particular, per-device spending on mobile games saw explosive growth in 2020, jumping from $53.80 in 2019 to $76.80 for year-on-year growth of 43 percent. The biggest source of spending on mobile games was in the Puzzle category, which includes games like Candy Crush Saga and Gardenscapes.



In addition to mobile games, per-iPhone spending in the Entertainment category boomed, reaching $10.20, which is an increase of 26 percent over the $8.10 spent in 2019.

This large increase in consumer spending per ‌iPhone‌ mirrored overall global trends, which saw consumers spending more overall last year as they turned to their mobile devices during the global health crisis. Average consumer spending on apps per ‌iPhone‌ in the U.S. has grown markedly each year by at least 20 percent, but it is yet to be seen if the trend will continue into 2021.