Apple Support App Gains Updated Coverage Details, Reservation Reminders and New App Clip

Apple today updated its Apple Support app to version 4.2, introducing a few useful new features to streamline the app's usefulness for getting service and support for Apple devices.



The section of the app that provides coverage details now offers up more information about benefits and service options, plus you can now get reminders about your upcoming Genius Bar or Apple Authorized Service Provider reservations sent by text message or phone.



Though not mentioned in the release notes, the update introduces a new Check Coverage App Clip for those who do not have the Apple Support app installed. If you go to Apple's Check Coverage website on an iPhone without the app, you will be able to use the App Clip to see device information without needing to download the full Apple Support app.



The Apple Support app is designed to provide an easy to use resource on the ‌iPhone‌ and iPad for getting help with hardware issues. It is a free app that can be downloaded from the App Store. [Direct Link]

(Thanks, Steve Moser!)