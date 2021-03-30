Adobe Launches iPad Creative App Bundle for $14.99 per Month

Adobe has today announced the launch of a new iPad app bundle, including Photoshop, Illustrator, Fresco, Spark Post, and Creative Cloud at half price.



In a new blog post titled "Everything's coming together for mobile creativity," Adobe set out its vision for the future of creative productivity on the iPad, explaining that "The combination of an ‌iPad‌ and the remarkably precise Apple Pencil makes for a natural, intuitive, and familiar interface, basically mirroring the way most of us began creating, with a pencil or crayon on paper."



In the development of all successful technologies there comes a tipping point — a moment when technology, design, availability, and an understanding of the needs of the market all mature and that technology suddenly seems not only viable, but inevitable. I believe we are at that tipping point now with mobile creative tools.

To kickstart users interested in committing to mobile creativity using Adobe apps singularly on the ‌iPad‌, the company is offering a new Design Mobile Bundle for ‌iPad‌.

The bundle includes Photoshop, Illustrator, Fresco, Spark Post, and the Creative Cloud app, along with access to services like Adobe Fonts, Behance, and Portfolio, plus 100 GB of storage, all for $14.99 per month or $149.99 per year. This is 50 percent off the total price of the apps if subscribed to separately. Customers can download the bundle directly from the App Store.