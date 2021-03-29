Today we're tracking a few deals across Apple's iPad Air and MacBook Air product lineup. In these sales, you'll have a chance to save up to $49 on both the 2020 iPad Air and the latest M1 MacBook Air.

iPad Air

First, Amazon is offering the Green 64GB Wi-Fi iPad Air for $549.98, down from $599.00. At $49 off, this is the best price currently available for the 64GB version of the iPad Air.

It's not quite the lowest price we've ever tracked, but it is the best deal we've seen in a few weeks by about $10. Only the Green color is on sale at this price.

It's worth mentioning that the 256GB Wi-Fi iPad Air is still on sale for $679.99 in multiple colors, down from $749.00. This is the best price we've ever tracked for this model.



M1 MacBook Air

Also on Amazon, you can get the M1 256GB MacBook Air for $949.99, down from $999.00. We've seen this model go down to around $899.00, but those sales have been infrequent in 2021, and today's discount is the best around online and the best we've tracked in a few months.

The MacBook Air is available in Space Gray and Gold at this price, and they're both in stock and ready to ship today. Apple announced the MacBook Air in November 2020, with the new M1 chip that replaces the prior Intel chips and introduces major speed and efficiency improvements.

