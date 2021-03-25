iPhone 12 Pro Max is Among 'Best Smartphones of 2021' Says Consumer Reports

Apple's iPhone 12 Pro Max is among the best smartphones of 2021 and is the top iPhone of the year, according to new smartphone rankings shared today by Consumer Reports.



The faster A14 processor, OLED display, camera technology, and 5G connectivity earned it one of the top slots, with Consumer Reports recommending the 12 Pro Max over other options because of the longer battery life, larger display, and 2.5x zoom camera.



While the 12 Pro Max will cost you $100 more than its smaller sibling, the 12 Pro, it packs in several more hours of battery life, a slightly larger display, and a 2.5x zoom camera that gets you just a hair closer to the action than the 12 Pro's 2x camera. On the flip side, the Max version is significantly heavier and can be tough to use one-handed, even for people with long fingers. If you're wary of bulky phones, you might be happier with the 12 Pro.

Other top smartphones in the list include the Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G (named Best Android Phone), and the OnePlus Nord N10 5G, which took the "Best Budget Phone" and "Best Phone for All-Day Battery Life" awards.

Consumer Reports maintains a ranking of the best smartphones that are on the market by a number of criteria, and several iPhones top that list, including the iPhone 11, 11 Pro Max, 12, 12 mini, 12 Pro, and 12 Pro Max.

Apple will have new smartphones coming in 2021, and the iPhone 13 models are already in the works. The 2021 flagship iPhones will feature faster chips, camera technology improvements, 120Hz refresh rate displays for the high-end models, and more, with details available in our iPhone 13 roundup.