Steam Link Launches on macOS, Enabling Game Streaming to Mac

Steam Link, which allows users to stream Steam games from a computer to another device, has officially launched on the Mac App Store.



Steam users have been able to stream games from within the Steam Mac app for sometime. However, with the availability of Steam Link on macOS, users now have the option of choosing a lightweight download (29.8MB) to stream games to their Mac, rather than having to install the Steam app proper, which requires 1GB of drive space.

Steam Link launched on iOS and tvOS in 2019, however, until now it's been unavailable for Mac customers. As spotted by eagle-eyed Reddit users, the Steam Link has been quietly released by Valve on the ‌Mac App Store‌.

The Steam Link app allows you to play your Steam games across all your computers. Just pair an MFI or Steam controller to your Mac, connect to a computer running Steam on the same local network, and start playing your existing Steam games.

To run Steam Link, users must have a Mac running macOS 10.13 or higher and another Windows, Mac, or Linux computer running Steam. Additionally, both computers must be on the same local network. Steam Link for macOS is available on the Mac App Store.