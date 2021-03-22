Apple 'Surprised' By Developer Frustration With Its App Review Process

by

Apple has told Australia's competition watchdog that it's "surprised" to hear that some developers have concerns over the App Store and the process in which apps are reviewed, rejected, or approved for distribution on the platform.

appstore

In September of last year, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) launched an investigation into Apple's ‌App Store‌ and Google's Play Store to examine the experiences of consumers, suppliers, and developers in Australia.

The commission is set to release an interim report of its findings based on customer and developers' submissions on March 31. In an apparent last-ditch effort to ease concerns highlighted in the report, Apple has provided the commission with some more information surrounding its ‌App Store‌ and App Review Process.

In a submission to the commission, Apple says that it's "surprised to hear that developers have legitimate concerns about their ability to engage with Apple in the app review process," and that it "invests significant time and resources in engaging with developers directly" to ensure the quality of apps on the platform.

Apple lays out in detail the process of how apps are reviewed for distribution on the store. It says the app review system is a "human-led process" and that all human reviewers ensure that apps "are reliable, perform as expected, respect user privacy, and are free of objectionable content."

Throughout the years, Apple has sped up how long apps submitted to the platform are under review. According to Apple, 73% of prospective apps submitted by developers to the platform are now reviewed within 24 hours, and at the end, a final verdict is delivered to developers on whether the app is approved or rejected.

If an app is rejected, Apple says it provides the developer with information on the reason for the rejection, and says that the app makers have an opportunity to "correspond with the Apple team member who reviewed the app." Furthermore, developers have a chance to appeal a rejection to the ‌App Store‌ Review Board.

Targeting concerns that Apple exploits the app review process to maintain a dominant position in certain areas, or categories for apps, Apple says its goal is to protect consumers from "fraudulent, non-functioning, malicious or scam apps." Central to the review process is the protection of consumers' privacy and security, according to Apple.

Developers also have the option to make a formal appeal to the ‌App Store‌ Review Board. This is comprised of senior app reviewers with a high degree of experience in reviewing apps. The Board will review the app afresh and provide the developer with their response.

The main purpose of the App Review process is to protect consumers from fraudulent, non-functioning, malicious or scam apps. Central to the App Review process is the protection of our consumers' privacy and security. That is why the App Review process is iterative and some apps may require multiple rounds of submission before Apple is satisfied the app meets all of the Guidelines.

The ACCC investigation will include submissions from Australian developers about their disapproval of the app review process or how they think they've been mistreated by the Cupertino-based tech giant. Apple rejects that sentiment, however, saying that Australian developers work directly with its Australian Developer Relations team to offer support and guidance on matters such as developing, designing, and maintaining apps.

Tags: App Store, Australia, App Store Review Guidelines, antitrust

Top Rated Comments

LFC2020 Avatar
LFC2020
30 minutes ago at 04:31 am
As a non developer I am very frustrated with the lack of M1 macs iOS/iPadOS apps.

These developers need to stop having a whinge and make their apps available for the mac as well.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jdavid_rp Avatar
jdavid_rp
31 minutes ago at 04:30 am
Between the Play Store review system and App Store's one, I really prefer the App Store one. Apple is more picky about how things should be done, but its far better than waking up to see your app DELETED from the Play Store without a real reason and with an ambiguous explanation. Then you have to send them a support email that will take longer to get replied than you sending another build to the Play Store that they will allow and then AGAIN delete it from the Play Store for the same dumb reason and the same ambiguous explanation and you end looking for the solution on internet.
When Apple got confused with my app and rejected the new build I just sent them a message explaining how the issue was not a real issue and the build was uploaded the same day.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Brian Y Avatar
Brian Y
45 minutes ago at 04:15 am
Link: App Store review simulator: https://www.random.org/coins/?num=1&cur=60-usd.0010c
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
beatrixwillius Avatar
beatrixwillius
22 minutes ago at 04:39 am
Are they kidding? Every update in the MacAppStore is super annoying. Getting an app codesigned and notarized is an IQ test. I did a first test on a second computer yesterday and got utterly awful error messages. Apple can't even send emails with links to click. Like when the contracts have to be renewed. Gods forbid that you forget that because then codesigning will fail.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

maxresdefault

Handy iPhone and iPad Shortcuts You Should Check Out

Friday March 19, 2021 12:31 pm PDT by
With the launch of iOS 13, Apple introduced Shortcuts support and the Shortcuts app, adding a whole range of new functionality to the iPhone. Shortcuts have continued to be popular since their debut, and in iOS 14, the addition of Home screen widgets made it even easier to get to your Shortcuts, so we thought we'd round up some of our most useful Shortcut options for iPhone and iPad. Subscribe ...
Read Full Article40 comments
iOS 14

Apple Stops Signing iOS 14.4 Following Release of iOS 14.4.1

Friday March 19, 2021 1:23 pm PDT by
Following the release of iOS 14.4.1 on March 8, Apple has stopped signing iOS 14.4, the previous version of iOS 14. With the software no longer being signed, it is no longer possible to downgrade from iOS 14.4.1 to iOS 14.4 if you've already upgraded your iPhone or iPad. Apple routinely stops signing older versions of software updates after new releases come out in order to encourage...
Read Full Article16 comments
iphone 11 pro charger

Apple Fined $2 Million in Brazil for Selling iPhones Without Chargers

Saturday March 20, 2021 8:04 am PDT by
Apple has been slapped with a near $2 million fine in the Brazilian state of São Paulo over violations of the Consumer Law Code due to the lack of a charger in the box for newer iPhones, Brazilian tech news outlet Tilt reports. Procon-SP, São Paulo's consumer protection agency, decided to fine Apple following intense scrutiny over the decision to remove the power adapter from the boxes of...
Read Full Article610 comments
maxresdefault

Intel Dunks on Apple's Dongles in Continued Anti-M1 Mac Campaign

Thursday March 18, 2021 10:05 am PDT by
Intel is continuing its anti-Apple ad campaign, today sharing a tweet that calls out the lack of ports on M1 Macs. In a photo, actor Justin Long sits on a couch with a Windows PC and holds up a handful of Apple dongles. Anyone know who these belong to? #GoPC pic.twitter.com/W6wCfMSEb8— Intel (@intel) March 18, 2021 Apple's Macs have long been derided for their lack of ports and the need to...
Read Full Article277 comments
aipad pro tags slight tweak feature

Apple Event in April? Recapping the Latest iPad Pro, AirPods, and AirTags Rumors

Thursday March 18, 2021 8:41 am PDT by
It's been a whirlwind of a month for Apple rumors. First, we heard from leaker Jon Prosser that an Apple Event was planned for March 16, but that was ruled out by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Once that date passed, Prosser and other leakers then suggested there would be an Apple Event on March 23, which is seemingly not happening either. With attention now shifting to April, we've put together...
Read Full Article62 comments
iPad Pro Mini LED yellow

Top Stories: iPad Pro With Thunderbolt?, Intel Mocks M1 Macs, iMac Pro Officially Discontinued

Saturday March 20, 2021 6:00 am PDT by
We're past the halfway point of March with no sign of an Apple media event, but that doesn't mean we won't be seeing an event or simply some product launches via press release in the coming weeks, as rumors of upcoming products continue to circulate. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Perhaps the biggest news topic this week was Justin Long of Apple's "Get a Mac" ad...
Read Full Article11 comments
imac pro after effects

iMac Pro Officially Discontinued, Removed From Apple's Site and No Longer Available for Purchase

Friday March 19, 2021 1:24 pm PDT by
The iMac Pro has been officially discontinued as of this afternoon, with the machine no longer available for purchase from the online Apple Store. The iMac Pro went out of stock in the United States and other countries earlier today, and now, the iMac Pro page has been removed entirely from Apple's website. With the iMac Pro page eliminated, there is no longer an option to buy an iMac...
Read Full Article179 comments
imac 21 ssds discontinued

Apple Discontinues 512GB and 1TB SSD Configurations of 4K 21.5-inch iMac

Saturday March 20, 2021 8:15 am PDT by
Just hours after officially discontinuing the iMac Pro, Apple has also discontinued the 512GB and 1TB SSD configurations of the 4K 21.5-inch iMac. Last month, both options became unavailable for purchase, although it was unclear at the time whether it was a temporary issue due to a component supply problem or if it was a permanent decision to no longer offer the options. Apple has now...
Read Full Article360 comments
intel go pc justin long

Intel Launches Heavily Biased 'PC vs. Mac' Comparison Website

Thursday March 18, 2021 11:56 am PDT by
As part of its barrage of attacks against M1 Macs, Intel this week launched a "PC vs. Mac" website that's biased heavily in favor of PC machines that are equipped with Intel chips and that makes questionable claims about Apple's M1 Mac lineup. Intel's website says that Apple's M1 Mac benchmarks don't "translate to real-world usage" and that when compared to PCs with 11th-Generation Intel...
Read Full Article579 comments
fortnite apple logo 2

Tim Cook, Craig Federighi, Phil Schiller and Scott Forstall to Testify in Epic v. Apple Trial

Friday March 19, 2021 9:49 pm PDT by
Apple today submitted its witness list for its upcoming bench trial with Epic Games, and several Apple executives will be testifying, including Apple CEO Tim Cook, Apple Fellow Phil Schiller, and Apple Senior Vice President of Software Engineering Craig Federighi. Cook will be directly examined for one hour, with a one hour cross examination also included. Federighi will testify for two...
Read Full Article96 comments