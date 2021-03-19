iMac Pro is Out of Stock Again in U.S. After Being Discontinued

Earlier this month, Apple confirmed that the iMac Pro is being discontinued. The standard configuration of the computer has remained available "while supplies last," but even this configuration is out of stock again in multiple countries.



Apple's online store lists the iMac Pro as "Currently Unavailable" in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Australia, Italy, Spain, Portugal, and select other countries. The standard iMac Pro remains available across much of the rest of Europe and Asia, but with lengthy shipping estimates. It's likely that iMac Pro availability will continue to fluctuate, but the end of the line is clearly in sight for the computer.

Released in December 2017, the iMac Pro received no substantial hardware refreshes over its lifetime and continues to be sold for $4,999.

Apple said the 27-inch iMac introduced in August 2020 has become the preferred choice for the vast majority of pro iMac users. The latest 27-inch iMac configured with a 10-core Core i9 processor is both faster and less expensive than the standard iMac Pro with a 10-core Xeon W processor. Apple said customers who need even more performance and expandability can choose the Mac Pro, released in December 2019.

For customers who are still interested in the iMac Pro, Apple recently added a variety of configurations to its refurbished store.

Apple is rumored to be working on a redesigned iMac with Apple silicon for release later this year, so many customers may want to exercise patience. The new iMac's design is said to be inspired by Apple's high-end Pro Display XDR, with a flat back, slimmer bezels around the display, and no metal "chin" below the display.