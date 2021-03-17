Apple Silicon iMac Potentially Surfaces in Xcode Crash Log

Apple is expected to release a redesigned iMac powered by Apple silicon later this year, and ahead of time, developer Dennis Oberhoff has discovered an unreleased ARM-based iMac in an Xcode crash log for his Mac app DaftCloud.



Oberhoff shared the Xcode crash log on Twitter and with 9to5Mac, which took a closer look at the log and believes that it is legitimate.

DaftCloud is a third-party macOS desktop app for music sharing website SoundCloud, and it is possible that an Apple engineer was using the app on an Apple silicon iMac prototype, but this is merely speculation. The log indicates that the iMac is running macOS 11.2.1, released in early February, but no further details can be discerned.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has previously reported that a redesigned iMac with an Apple silicon chip will be released later this year. Gurman said the new iMac's design will be inspired by Apple's high-end Pro Display XDR, with slimmer bezels around the display, no metal chin below the display, and a flat back.

Earlier this month, Apple announced that the iMac Pro is being discontinued, while 512GB and 1TB SSD upgrade options are currently unavailable for the 21.5-inch iMac.