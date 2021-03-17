Apple Silicon iMac Potentially Surfaces in Xcode Crash Log

by

Apple is expected to release a redesigned iMac powered by Apple silicon later this year, and ahead of time, developer Dennis Oberhoff has discovered an unreleased ARM-based iMac in an Xcode crash log for his Mac app DaftCloud.

imac arm crash 16x9 blue
Oberhoff shared the Xcode crash log on Twitter and with 9to5Mac, which took a closer look at the log and believes that it is legitimate.

DaftCloud is a third-party macOS desktop app for music sharing website SoundCloud, and it is possible that an Apple engineer was using the app on an Apple silicon iMac prototype, but this is merely speculation. The log indicates that the iMac is running macOS 11.2.1, released in early February, but no further details can be discerned.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has previously reported that a redesigned iMac with an Apple silicon chip will be released later this year. Gurman said the new iMac's design will be inspired by Apple's high-end Pro Display XDR, with slimmer bezels around the display, no metal chin below the display, and a flat back.

Earlier this month, Apple announced that the iMac Pro is being discontinued, while 512GB and 1TB SSD upgrade options are currently unavailable for the 21.5-inch iMac.

mw360 Avatar
mw360
1 hour ago at 09:06 am
I hope that developer has added "may blab on Twitter all about your secret hardware" into his app's privacy policy.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
hagjohn Avatar
hagjohn
46 minutes ago at 09:44 am
They are testing a new iMac? What? OMG... oh wait, we already knew they are getting ready for a new iMac.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Suckfest 9001 Avatar
Suckfest 9001
1 hour ago at 09:09 am
I feel like it’s possible to spoof that sort of thing. But I mean even if an ARM iMac existed that shouldn’t surprise anyone, should it?
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jz0309 Avatar
jz0309
1 hour ago at 09:13 am
I am sure that Apple has been prototyping these internally for quite some time ...
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
aesc80 Avatar
aesc80
1 hour ago at 09:09 am
About time, but if we're basing it off a screen capture like this, I can make you an iMac that's running off of a sparc processor and none would be the wiser (or if you believed it, oh man you stupid)
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Will Co Avatar
Will Co
1 hour ago at 09:17 am

I feel like it’s possible to spoof that sort of thing. But I mean even if an ARM iMac existed that shouldn’t surprise anyone, should it?
I would be possible to spoof it. Might take a bit of effort to make it look realistic. But not *that* much effort. I agree, with you though, why bother. It probably is legit because aren't we all expecting such a device to be coming soon?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
