App Store Now Supports Over 330,000 UK Jobs, Says Apple

by

Apple says its App Store now supports more than 330,000 jobs in the U.K., a 10% increase over the past year, despite the pressures of the global health crisis on the nation's economy.

Apple UK iOS app economy has a breakthrough year 031421 big
According to Apple, 2020 was a "breakthrough year" for the iOS app economy, with developers in the U.K. generating more than £3.6 billion in total earnings, which represents 22% in growth compared to the previous year. The company says a similar trend was reflected in Europe, where the iOS app economy has grown to support 1.7 million jobs – a 7% percent increase since 2019.

Growth in the UK was driven by the innovations and breakthrough success of UK developers, whose apps users relied on for learning, working out, keeping track of their health, or finding ways to stay connected and entertained. During the pandemic, people turned to UK workout apps like One You Couch to 5K, fitness plan app Fiit, and sleep support app Sleepiest Sleep Sounds Stories. UK developer Moshi, a sleep and mindfulness app for children, has seen a rapid growth in downloads and subscriptions over the last year, leading to a 50 percent expansion of its team with 10 new hires.

"In a year like no other, the UK has remained a vibrant a
and innovative hub for entrepreneurs and app developers," said Christopher Moser, senior director of the ‌App Store‌. "More people in the UK than ever before are working as part of the iOS app ecosystem, creating exciting apps enjoyed by people all over the world."

In its press release, Apple highlighted a few ‌App Store‌ success stories from U.K. developers in 2020. These include Digital Workroom, which develops productivity apps like Noted and aids businesses trying to create their own branded apps, the online language learning community Busuu, and Hutch Games – creator of free-to-play titles like the popular F1 Manager, Top Drives, and Rebel Racing.

Apple says that U.K. developers have benefitted from its ‌App Store‌ Small Business Program, which launched earlier this year and introduced a 15% reduced commission rates for developers who earned under $1 million in 2020. Apple takes 30 percent commission from developers making over one million dollars per year.

The Small Business Program has received praise from many developers, however some larger developers such as Spotify and Epic Games – both of which accuse Apple of anti-competitive behavior – have since criticized the program, saying it undermines the ‌‌App Store‌‌'s rules.

Tags: App Store, Europe, United Kingdom

Top Stories

Apple vs Facebook feature

Former Employees Explain What Facebook Has to Lose When Apple Implements App Tracking Transparency

Thursday March 11, 2021 3:28 pm PST by
As Apple prepares to implement App Tracking Transparency changes in iOS 14.5, CNBC spoke with several former Facebook employees to get details on why Facebook has been so heavily against the planned privacy updates. Starting this spring, Facebook and other app developers will need to get express permission to access a user's advertising identifier, or IDFA, which is used to track usage...
Read Full Article115 comments
iPhone 12 Touch ID Feature Img

iPhone 13 Models Will 'Likely' Have Touch ID Under the Display

Friday March 12, 2021 8:43 am PST by
iPhone 13 models slated for release later this year will "likely" feature a fingerprint scanner embedded under the display for authentication, in addition to Face ID, according to Barclays analyst Andrew Gardiner and three of his colleagues. In a research note shared with MacRumors today, the analysts added that iPhone 13 models will feature a smaller notch and that the LiDAR Scanner will...
Read Full Article217 comments
top stories 13mar2021

Top Stories: Apple Event Rumored for March 23, iMac Pro and HomePod Discontinued, and More

Saturday March 13, 2021 6:00 am PST by
Rumors about a potential Apple event are starting to heat up as we're getting close to the time of year when Apple frequently hosts an event, so stay tuned for more information on that front in the coming days and weeks. This week also saw Apple confirm it has discontinued both the iMac Pro and the original HomePod, while rumors are continuing to look forward to new Apple silicon MacBook Pro ...
Read Full Article36 comments
HomePodandMini feature

Apple Discontinues Full-Sized HomePod to Focus on HomePod Mini

Friday March 12, 2021 5:14 pm PST by
Apple has discontinued the standard HomePod to focus exclusively on the HomePod mini, reports TechCrunch. First introduced four years ago, Apple's larger HomePod has never sold well because of its high price tag. Apple hoped that the HomePod's high-quality sound would give it an edge over competing products, but sales of the HomePod have always been lackluster with so many more affordable...
Read Full Article1055 comments
airpods 3 gizmochina Feature teal

Proven Leaker Says New AirPods Ready to Ship, New 12.9-Inch iPad Pro Will Likely Outsell 11-Inch Model

Friday March 12, 2021 6:54 am PST by
Apple's next-generation AirPods are "ready to ship," and the second-generation AirPods will be discontinued this month as a result, a proven leaker known as "Kang" said today on Chinese social media website Weibo. Apple is widely rumored to be working on third-generation AirPods, with leaked images and renders suggesting that the new earphones will have a similar design as the AirPods Pro,...
Read Full Article77 comments
2021 mbp hdmi slot 3d

Next-Generation Apple Silicon MacBooks Expected to Drive Record-Breaking Mac Shipments This Year

Friday March 12, 2021 11:32 am PST by
In a research note shared with MacRumors today, Barclays analysts said they expect Apple to report record Mac shipments in the 2021 fiscal year. Apple has seen strong demand for Macs driven by the COVID-19 pandemic and the release of Apple silicon Macs. With rumors indicating that Apple plans to release redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with Apple silicon in the second half...
Read Full Article63 comments
airpods 3 1

Upcoming AirPods 3 Redesign Shown Off in New Images

Friday March 12, 2021 11:55 am PST by
With the AirPods 3 rumored to be launching as soon as this month, we've been seeing an increasing number of leaks showing off the design of the new earbuds. Renders were shared yesterday, and today, 52audio has published a series of images said to feature the third-generation AirPods. As with prior leaks, the AirPods 3 have an AirPods Pro-like design with a shorter stem and a more rounded...
Read Full Article74 comments
disney magic bands

Disney World MagicBand Support Coming to iPhone and Apple Watch

Friday March 12, 2021 7:41 am PST by
Disney today announced MagicBand support for iPhone and Apple Watch in a service called "Disney MagicMobile," which uses the Wallet app. Disney's MagicBand is a colorful wristband that guests can wear at Walt Disney World to enter the theme parks, unlock their hotel room, and buy food and merchandise. MagicMobile brings a contactless way to access many MagicBand features using only an...
Read Full Article81 comments
jet black iphone x

Apple Prototyped a Jet Black iPhone X

Friday March 12, 2021 12:18 pm PST by
With the launch of the iPhone 7 in 2016, Apple debuted a new "Jet Black" color, which was a glossy, shiny finish that was a departure from the standard brushed aluminum finishes of the iPhones that preceded it. Jet Black was unique because of how dark it was in comparison to other "black" and "space gray" finishes at the time. Apple hasn't used the same Jet Black finish for another phone to...
Read Full Article69 comments
Google Chrome Material Icon 450x450

Google Touts Chrome 89 Memory Savings That 'Keep Your Mac Cooler' While Browsing

Friday March 12, 2021 2:28 am PST by
Google's Chrome browser has been criticized for years for being a system resource hog, but Chromium developers are making some loud claims about how much smarter the latest version is at using and freeing up memory on macOS. According to a new post on Google's Chromium blog, Chrome developers recently managed to shrink the memory footprint of background tabs on Mac by up to 8%, or just over...
Read Full Article123 comments