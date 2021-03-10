Adobe Photoshop 22.3 Update Rolling Out With Apple Silicon Support

Adobe is rolling out a Photoshop update to bring native support for Apple Silicon, promising users 1.5x faster performance than running the software via Rosetta emulation.



In November, Adobe released Photoshop with ‌Apple Silicon‌ support in beta. Now, with its latest v22.3 update announced today, Adobe is officially adding ‌Apple Silicon‌ support.

While Photoshop will run natively on M1 Macs, there are some caveats. Users will have the ability to run Photoshop as a native ‌Apple Silicon‌ app or under Rosetta emulation. Under native mode, however, certain features will not be available. Adobe says that the ability to import, export, and playback embedded video players is not supported under ‌Apple Silicon‌, and other features such as preset syncing, shake reduction filter, and the "Share an image" button don't currently work.

Adobe is also listing a few known issues that beta users reported for native ‌Apple Silicon‌ support. Adobe says that the ability to copy/paste edits between an Adobe app running natively on ‌Apple Silicon‌ and one running on Rosetta emulation is currently not supported. As a solution, Adobe is recommending users run both applications under the same mode, either native ‌Apple Silicon‌ or Rosetta emulation.

Alongside ‌Apple Silicon‌ support, the March 2021 update includes general and expected bug fixes and improvements. Adobe Creative Cloud customers can update Photoshop using the Creative Cloud Mac app.

