Adobe Photoshop for Apple Silicon is Now Available in Beta

Adobe announced the release of Photoshop Beta for Apple Silicon this morning. The Photoshop Beta requires an ‌Apple Silicon‌ device and Creative Cloud desktop version 5.3.1.470 or later.

We are excited to announce the first Beta release of Photoshop running natively on ‌Apple Silicon‌ hardware! This early version of Photoshop for ‌Apple Silicon‌ offers many of the core Photoshop features that you've come to rely on for your day to day editing needs, and we'll be adding more features in the weeks to come. Note that Beta software is not officially supported yet by Adobe, but we want to hear from you, and this is the place to let us know how it's going.



Adobe notes there are a number of limitations in the beta version. They report that "many features" are not available and some features may experience slow performance. Also notable is that running Adobe Photoshop under Rosetta emulation is also not officially supported by Adobe, so if Photoshop is important to your workflow, running it on an ‌Apple Silicon‌ Mac may not be the best option at this time.

Apple's new M1 CPU Macs have already started arriving in customers hands. Further discussion is available in our Apple Silicon forum.