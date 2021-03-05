Apple Pay Promo Offers 10% Back in Bed Bath & Beyond Rewards

Apple has sent out a new Apple Pay promotional email, offering Bed Bath & Beyond customers 10% back on purchases in the form of My Funds rewards when using Apple's digital payment service.



My Funds is a program run by Bed Bath & Beyond that rewards its customers for shopping and engaging with the company. The rewards can be redeemed in store at Bed Bath & Beyond, buybuy BABY and Harmon Face Values.

According to the terms and conditions, the promotion runs from March 4 until March 18 and My Funds rewards earned are valid for 30 days. More information about My Funds can be found on the Bed Bath & Beyond website.

The email also highlighted other home improvement merchants that accept ‌Apple Pay‌ either in-store or in-app, including Ace Hardware, Buy Buy Baby, Houzz, and Office Depot.

Earlier this week, Apple launched a new Apple Card promotion offering new ‌Apple Card‌ customers 6% Daily Cash Back for purchases made from Apple for the month of March.