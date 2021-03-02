New Apple Card Customers Can Get 6% Daily Cash on Apple Purchases in March

Apple is offering new Apple Card customers 6% Daily Cash Back for purchases made from Apple for the month of March.

The new promotion is somewhat limited in scope, as it's only valid for Apple Card users who open an account during March. Typically, customers receive 3% Daily Cash Back for purchases made from Apple. The promotion does not apply to purchases made through the ‌Apple Card‌ Monthly Installment program, carrier financing plans, the iPhone Upgrade Program, App Store purchases, or Apple subscriptions such as Apple One.

To apply for the ‌Apple Card‌, open the Wallet app on an ‌iPhone‌, tap the plus button in the top-right corner, select ‌Apple Card‌, and follow the on-screen steps. Apple also offers a web-based application form.

The application process takes just a few minutes and, if approved, a virtual ‌‌Apple Card‌‌ will be available for purchases immediately. A physical, titanium ‌Apple Card‌ can also be requested through the Wallet app for use at retail stores that do not accept contactless payments.

‌Apple Card‌'s key features include color-coded spending summaries, no fees, and typically up to 3% cash back on purchases, paid out daily. The card remains limited to the United States, but there have been some hints pointing towards an international expansion in the future.