Safari Allows iPhone Users to Enable Hidden 'Items' Tab in 'Find My' App Ahead of AirTags Launch

As seen in screenshots obtained by MacRumors in 2019, Apple's long-rumored AirTags items trackers are expected to be managed through the Find My app on iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Now, any user can get an early look at this tab.



MacRumors reader David Chu today alerted us that the hidden "Items" tab in the Find My app can be enabled on iOS 14.3 and later by typing in the link findmy://items in Safari on an iPhone and tapping "Open" in the prompt that appears. It is also possible to enter the URL in Safari on macOS 11.1 and view the hidden "Items" section in the Find My app on a Mac.

Similar to Tile, AirTags are expected to help users keep track of their personal belongings, such as their keys, wallets, and backpacks, with users receiving a push notification on their Apple devices when they are separated from a tagged item. AirTags are expected to support Ultra Wideband for improved location accuracy, with helpful augmented reality functionality through the Find My app for locating misplaced items.

Apple accidentally referenced AirTags in a YouTube video last April, so we know this accessory is the real deal, but an exact release date still remains up in the air. Apple typically holds its first event of a year in March, but with in-person events not being hosted any time soon, a virtual event or press release is possible at any time.