HomeKit Essentials Worth Checking Out

HomeKit was slow to take off after its 2014 launch, but now that it's been around for seven years, there are hundreds of ‌HomeKit‌ products available, ranging from doorbells and speakers to TVs, lights, and cameras. In our latest YouTube video, we rounded up some of our favorite ‌HomeKit‌ products that we find most useful.

HomePod mini ($99) - At $99, the HomePod mini is probably the best HomeKit-enabled speaker on the market. It integrates seamlessly with your other Apple devices, and can be used to control all of your other ‌HomeKit‌ products with Siri, while also serving as a home hub for accessing ‌HomeKit‌ devices when you're out of the house. ‌HomePod mini‌ also works with Apple's Intercom feature, so if you have multiple ‌HomePod mini‌ (or HomePod) speakers in the house, you can use them to communicate.

Logitech Circle View Doorbell ($199) - The Circle View replaces your existing doorbell with a version that offers video, so you can see who is at your door and keep an eye on package deliveries. It features HomeKit Secure Video, so the only plan you need is a 200GB or 1TB iCloud Storage plan to record video. It offers HD video, color night vision, and an unobtrusive design.

Logitech Circle View Camera ($160) - If you want a ‌HomeKit Secure Video‌ camera but not in doorbell format, Logitech also has the Circle View Camera with a 180 degree field of view, water resistance, and a high-quality camera that shows everything in full detail.

Ecobee Smart Camera ($79) - If you don't want to spend over $100 for a security camera, Ecobee also has a Smart Camera available that's just $79. It offers 1080p video, a 180 degre field of view, smoke alarm detection, and more. It does require a subscription for video storage, though.

Ecobee Smart Thermostat with Voice Control ($250) - This is Ecobee's top of the line Smart Thermostat, which learns and adapts to your schedule to keep your home at a comfortable temperature at all times. The Voice Control feature is Alexa-based, but it lets you listen to Spotify, make calls, and send messages. With ‌HomeKit‌, it also responds to ‌Siri‌ voice commands and can be controlled through the Home app. If you don't need the Voice Control, make sure to check out Ecobee's more affordable options.

Nanoleaf Essentials A19 ($20) - Nanoleaf is mostly known for its wall-mounted Light Panels, but late last year, the company came out with a new Essentials line that includes HomeKit-enabled WiFi light bulbs. It's affordable at $20, and can be set to any color, plus it has a fun multi-faceted design that looks great in situations where the light bulb is visible.

Nanoleaf Essentials Lightstrip ($50) - Nanoleaf's Essentials line also includes a Lightstrip, which is priced at $50 for 80 inches, with expansion strips available too. The Nanoleaf Lightstrips connect to a ‌HomeKit‌ setup over WiFi and can be set to any color. You can put the Lightstrips under counters, behind TVs, behind desks, and more, thanks to the adhesive backing.

Have a favorite ‌HomeKit‌ device that we left out? Let us know in the comments and we may highlight it in a future ‌HomeKit‌ video.