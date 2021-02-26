Apple's 'Band of Brothers' Sequel 'Masters of Air' to Star Austin Butler and Callum Turner

Momentum is picking up on "Masters of Air," a sequel to "Band of Brothers," that's coming to Apple TV+, reports Deadline. "Masters of Air" is the first series that's coming from Apple's own internal production studio run by ‌Apple TV+‌ heads Zack Van Amburg and Jamie Erlicht.



Austin Butler and Callum Turner have been cast as the series stars. Austin Butler is currently filming "Elvis," a movie where he is playing the titular character. He's also been in multiple TV shows like "The Carrie Diaries" and "The Shannara Chronicles," plus he had a role in "Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood." Callum Turner is a British actor who has starred in other TV miniseries like "War & Peace," and "The Capture," along with "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald."

Image via Deadline

"Masters of Air" is based on the novel "Masters of the Air" by Donald L. Miller. It follows the story of the American and British bomber boys in World War II. Butler will play Major Gale Cleven, while Turner will play Major John Egan.

John Orloff, who wrote "Band of Brothers," is writing "Masters of Air" for Apple, and Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks are serving as executive producers on the series.

According to Deadline, Apple is making 10 episodes of "Masters of Air," with the show expected to cost upwards of $200 million to produce.

"Masters of Air" follows both "Band of Brothers" and "The Pacific," which aired on HBO. Both were highly popular shows, with "Band of Brothers" winning seven Emmys and "The Pacific" winning eight Emmys.